Recent Release, "God Still Speaks," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Barbara Cawi, Reveals How Divine Messages Guide Us Through Life's Darkest Moments
Lakewood, NJ, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Cawi has completed a new book, "God Still Speaks" — a heartwarming, faith-filled exploration of God's unwavering presence in our lives. Drawing from her own spiritual journey, the author shares powerful insights and personal anecdotes that illuminate the ways in which the divine voice still speaks to us today, even in the midst of life's trials and tribulations.
Raised in postwar Germany and later immigrating to North America, Barbara's diverse background and academic accomplishments lend a unique perspective to her reflections on the tangible reality of God's love and guidance. With candor and warmth, she invites readers to rediscover the transformative power of surrendering to the divine will.
"God Still Speaks" by Barbara Cawi is a spiritually rich and moving testament to the enduring faithfulness of our Heavenly Father. Through poignant storytelling and biblical wisdom, the book reminds us that even in our darkest moments, the Almighty is ever-present, gently leading us towards restoration and hope.
"As I poured my heart onto the pages of this book, my deepest prayer was that readers would be uplifted, inspired, and filled with an unshakable confidence in God's unfailing love," said author Barbara Cawi.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barbara Cawi's profound work offers a beacon of hope for those seeking a deeper, more intimate connection with the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating book can purchase "God Still Speaks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Raised in postwar Germany and later immigrating to North America, Barbara's diverse background and academic accomplishments lend a unique perspective to her reflections on the tangible reality of God's love and guidance. With candor and warmth, she invites readers to rediscover the transformative power of surrendering to the divine will.
"God Still Speaks" by Barbara Cawi is a spiritually rich and moving testament to the enduring faithfulness of our Heavenly Father. Through poignant storytelling and biblical wisdom, the book reminds us that even in our darkest moments, the Almighty is ever-present, gently leading us towards restoration and hope.
"As I poured my heart onto the pages of this book, my deepest prayer was that readers would be uplifted, inspired, and filled with an unshakable confidence in God's unfailing love," said author Barbara Cawi.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barbara Cawi's profound work offers a beacon of hope for those seeking a deeper, more intimate connection with the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating book can purchase "God Still Speaks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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