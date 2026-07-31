School of Rock - Rancho Santa Margarita House Band to Perform Alongside Elite SOR Allstars During 2026 National Tour
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to announce that its House Band has been selected to perform as a supporting act during the 2026 School of Rock AllStars Tour stop at Constellation Room on July 23, 2026.
The School of Rock AllStars Tour represents the highest achievement for School of Rock students worldwide. Less than 1% of students earn AllStar status, making it the most prestigious honor within the School of Rock community. This year's tour features 162 students from 99 School of Rock locations across seven countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil.
As part of the tour, School of Rock House Bands from nearby locations are invited to open the show, creating unique opportunities for young musicians to perform on professional stages alongside some of the most accomplished student musicians in the world.
"Our House Band students have worked incredibly hard to earn this opportunity," said Carl Katz, Chief Rock Officer of School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita. "Performing alongside the School of Rock AllStars is a testament to their dedication, musicianship, and passion for live performance. We're excited to showcase the incredible talent coming out of our local music community."
School of Rock House Bands serve as ambassador groups within their local communities, performing at festivals, community events, charitable functions, and professional music venues throughout the year. The opportunity to support the AllStars Tour gives students a chance to experience the energy and excitement of a national touring production while representing their hometown on stage.
The School of Rock AllStars Tour represents the highest achievement for School of Rock students worldwide. Less than 1% of students earn AllStar status, making it the most prestigious honor within the School of Rock community. This year's tour features 162 students from 99 School of Rock locations across seven countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil.
As part of the tour, School of Rock House Bands from nearby locations are invited to open the show, creating unique opportunities for young musicians to perform on professional stages alongside some of the most accomplished student musicians in the world.
"Our House Band students have worked incredibly hard to earn this opportunity," said Carl Katz, Chief Rock Officer of School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita. "Performing alongside the School of Rock AllStars is a testament to their dedication, musicianship, and passion for live performance. We're excited to showcase the incredible talent coming out of our local music community."
School of Rock House Bands serve as ambassador groups within their local communities, performing at festivals, community events, charitable functions, and professional music venues throughout the year. The opportunity to support the AllStars Tour gives students a chance to experience the energy and excitement of a national touring production while representing their hometown on stage.
Contact
School of Rock - RSMContact
Carl Katz
949-888-7625
rsm.schoolofrock.com
Carl Katz
949-888-7625
rsm.schoolofrock.com
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