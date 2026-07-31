School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita Announces First-Ever Student Selected for Elite 2026 AllStars Tour
School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to announce that Ryan S., a 15-year-old guitarist, has become the first student from this location ever selected to participate in the 2026 School of Rock AllStars Tour — the most prestigious achievement in the School of Rock community.
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to announce that Ryan S., a 15-year-old guitarist, has become the first student from this location ever selected to participate in the 2026 School of Rock AllStars Tour — the most prestigious achievement in the School of Rock community.
Ryan, who has been a student at SOR-RSM for two and a half years, performs in both the Performance Program and House Band. He earned his AllStar spot through a competitive, audition-based selection process that draws from hundreds of School of Rock locations worldwide. This year's tour features 162 students from 99 locations across seven countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. Less than 1% of School of Rock students globally ever reach this level.
The 2026 AllStars program is an authentic ten-day, coast-to-coast experience. Students travel by tour bus and perform at renowned venues and festivals across the United States, building real-world musical proficiency and industry professionalism along the way.
Local fans won't have to go far to see Ryan perform. The AllStars Tour comes to Santa Ana on July 23, 2026 at the Constellation Room, with doors opening at 6:00 PM and the show starting at 6:30 PM. SOR-RSM's own House Band will also perform as a supporting act that night, joining House Bands from School of Rock Tustin, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Temecula on stage alongside the AllStars.
"Ryan has put in the work, and this is what that looks like," said Carl Katz, owner and Chief Rock Officer of School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita. "Getting selected as an AllStar is a big deal — fewer than 1% of students in the entire School of Rock system ever get here. We're proud of him, and we can't wait to watch him shred on one of the biggest stages of his life."
The 2026 AllStars Tour also supports the Play Without Limits Project, a scholarship initiative dedicated to expanding access to music education for young people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in School of Rock programs.
Former AllStars have gone on to become touring artists, Broadway stars, and finalists on The Voice and American Idol.
About School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita
School of Rock RSM provides performance-based music education for students of all ages and skill levels. Combining one-on-one lessons with group rehearsals and live performances, School of Rock helps students develop musical proficiency, confidence, teamwork, and leadership through real-world performance experiences. For more information, call 949.888.7625.
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Ryan, who has been a student at SOR-RSM for two and a half years, performs in both the Performance Program and House Band. He earned his AllStar spot through a competitive, audition-based selection process that draws from hundreds of School of Rock locations worldwide. This year's tour features 162 students from 99 locations across seven countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. Less than 1% of School of Rock students globally ever reach this level.
The 2026 AllStars program is an authentic ten-day, coast-to-coast experience. Students travel by tour bus and perform at renowned venues and festivals across the United States, building real-world musical proficiency and industry professionalism along the way.
Local fans won't have to go far to see Ryan perform. The AllStars Tour comes to Santa Ana on July 23, 2026 at the Constellation Room, with doors opening at 6:00 PM and the show starting at 6:30 PM. SOR-RSM's own House Band will also perform as a supporting act that night, joining House Bands from School of Rock Tustin, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Temecula on stage alongside the AllStars.
"Ryan has put in the work, and this is what that looks like," said Carl Katz, owner and Chief Rock Officer of School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita. "Getting selected as an AllStar is a big deal — fewer than 1% of students in the entire School of Rock system ever get here. We're proud of him, and we can't wait to watch him shred on one of the biggest stages of his life."
The 2026 AllStars Tour also supports the Play Without Limits Project, a scholarship initiative dedicated to expanding access to music education for young people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in School of Rock programs.
Former AllStars have gone on to become touring artists, Broadway stars, and finalists on The Voice and American Idol.
About School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita
School of Rock RSM provides performance-based music education for students of all ages and skill levels. Combining one-on-one lessons with group rehearsals and live performances, School of Rock helps students develop musical proficiency, confidence, teamwork, and leadership through real-world performance experiences. For more information, call 949.888.7625.
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Contact
School of Rock - RSMContact
Carl Katz
949-888-7625
rsm.schoolofrock.com
Carl Katz
949-888-7625
rsm.schoolofrock.com
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