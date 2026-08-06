Author and Producer AlwaysBeSmile Launches "AlwaysBeSmile Podcast" Network for Creators

Independent artist and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has launched the AlwaysBeSmile Podcast. This multimedia audio network serves as a comprehensive masterclass companion to his published literary works, including Easily Learn Bengali, The Independent Musician’s Blueprint, and The eBook Publisher’s Handbook. The show translates complex global distribution, digital rights management, and technical metadata logistics into practical guides for independent creators.