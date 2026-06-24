Alex Martin, DDS Expands Sleep Apnea Treatment Options with Custom Oral Appliance Therapy in Scottsdale
Alex Martin, DDS is expanding treatment options for Scottsdale patients diagnosed with sleep apnea by offering custom oral appliance therapy. The addition provides eligible individuals with a personalized alternative to traditional CPAP therapy and reflects the practice's continued commitment to comprehensive patient care.
Scottsdale, AZ, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alex Martin, DDS has expanded its sleep apnea treatment offerings with custom oral appliance therapy, providing Scottsdale patients with an additional option for addressing obstructive sleep apnea and chronic snoring. The expanded service is designed to support patients seeking personalized solutions for sleep-disordered breathing and related health concerns.
Sleep apnea is a common condition that can interfere with healthy sleep patterns and contribute to symptoms such as daytime fatigue, difficulty concentrating, morning headaches, and disrupted rest. Left untreated, sleep apnea has also been associated with broader health concerns, making timely diagnosis and treatment an important part of overall wellness.
"Many patients are surprised to learn that poor sleep quality and persistent fatigue may be connected to an underlying sleep-related breathing disorder," said Dr. Alex Martin. "By expanding our sleep apnea treatment options, we are able to provide eligible patients with another effective approach to improving their sleep and quality of life."
Custom oral appliance therapy uses a professionally fitted device worn during sleep to help maintain a more open airway. Unlike over-the-counter products, these appliances are customized to each patient's unique anatomy to promote comfort and effectiveness. For some individuals, oral appliance therapy may serve as an alternative to traditional CPAP treatment.
The expanded sleep apnea services reflect Alex Martin, DDS's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive care that supports both oral health and overall well-being. Patients experiencing chronic snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, or other symptoms associated with sleep apnea are encouraged to seek professional evaluation to determine the most appropriate treatment options.
To learn more about the Custom-fit snore guards read here https://www.vipdentistry.com/our-services/sleep-apnea/
About Alex Martin DDS:
Alex Martin, DDS offers comfortable, convenient, and rewarding family dental care in Scottsdale, AZ, including preventive, restorative, orthodontic, sleep apnea, and TMJ treatments.
10752 N 89th Pl. #107
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
480-860-1993
https://www.vipdentistry.com/
Sleep apnea is a common condition that can interfere with healthy sleep patterns and contribute to symptoms such as daytime fatigue, difficulty concentrating, morning headaches, and disrupted rest. Left untreated, sleep apnea has also been associated with broader health concerns, making timely diagnosis and treatment an important part of overall wellness.
"Many patients are surprised to learn that poor sleep quality and persistent fatigue may be connected to an underlying sleep-related breathing disorder," said Dr. Alex Martin. "By expanding our sleep apnea treatment options, we are able to provide eligible patients with another effective approach to improving their sleep and quality of life."
Custom oral appliance therapy uses a professionally fitted device worn during sleep to help maintain a more open airway. Unlike over-the-counter products, these appliances are customized to each patient's unique anatomy to promote comfort and effectiveness. For some individuals, oral appliance therapy may serve as an alternative to traditional CPAP treatment.
The expanded sleep apnea services reflect Alex Martin, DDS's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive care that supports both oral health and overall well-being. Patients experiencing chronic snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, or other symptoms associated with sleep apnea are encouraged to seek professional evaluation to determine the most appropriate treatment options.
To learn more about the Custom-fit snore guards read here https://www.vipdentistry.com/our-services/sleep-apnea/
About Alex Martin DDS:
Alex Martin, DDS offers comfortable, convenient, and rewarding family dental care in Scottsdale, AZ, including preventive, restorative, orthodontic, sleep apnea, and TMJ treatments.
10752 N 89th Pl. #107
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
480-860-1993
https://www.vipdentistry.com/
Contact
Alex Martin DDSContact
Dr. Alex Martin
480-860-1993
https://www.vipdentistry.com
https://www.google.com/maps?cid=9976563348802962579
Dr. Alex Martin
480-860-1993
https://www.vipdentistry.com
https://www.google.com/maps?cid=9976563348802962579
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