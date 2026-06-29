Recent Release, "Family Furever," from Fulton Books Author Jodilynn Mlotkiewicz, Tells the Tale of Unlikely Friendship and Compassion
Jackson, NJ, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new book, titled, "Family Furever," is a charming children's story that follows Mommy Dog and Baby Dog as they go about their daily chores. When a tiny yelp for help reaches their ears, the caring pair cannot resist investigating. What they discover sets the stage for a tender narrative about extending kindness to those in need.
Drawing from a lifetime love of literature, Jodilynn developed her storytelling gifts from an early age. Growing up in Colts Neck, New Jersey, she spent countless hours at the Holmdel Public Library, immersing herself in tales that sparked her imagination. She carries that same passion into her writing today, residing in Jackson with her husband and children, while remaining committed to her Jersey roots.
In "Family Furever," Mlotkiewicz explores themes of acceptance, compassion, and the transformative power of love. When Mommy Dog and Baby Dog discover an injured bird requiring care, they welcome her into their lives without hesitation. Young readers will experience the heartwarming journey as Birdie, who felt like she was dreaming, discovers that family is defined not by appearance, but by the bonds we choose to nurture. The story speaks to children's innate desire to help others while celebrating the joy that comes from opening one's home and heart.
Published by Fulton Books, Jodilynn Mlotkiewicz's uplifting work teaches children valuable lessons about kindness and belonging. This delightful tale will resonate with young audiences and remind them that compassion knows no boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase, "Family Furever," at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from a lifetime love of literature, Jodilynn developed her storytelling gifts from an early age. Growing up in Colts Neck, New Jersey, she spent countless hours at the Holmdel Public Library, immersing herself in tales that sparked her imagination. She carries that same passion into her writing today, residing in Jackson with her husband and children, while remaining committed to her Jersey roots.
In "Family Furever," Mlotkiewicz explores themes of acceptance, compassion, and the transformative power of love. When Mommy Dog and Baby Dog discover an injured bird requiring care, they welcome her into their lives without hesitation. Young readers will experience the heartwarming journey as Birdie, who felt like she was dreaming, discovers that family is defined not by appearance, but by the bonds we choose to nurture. The story speaks to children's innate desire to help others while celebrating the joy that comes from opening one's home and heart.
Published by Fulton Books, Jodilynn Mlotkiewicz's uplifting work teaches children valuable lessons about kindness and belonging. This delightful tale will resonate with young audiences and remind them that compassion knows no boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase, "Family Furever," at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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