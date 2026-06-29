Dr. Robert W. Barnes’s New Book, "First Man and the 30%," is a Thought-Provoking Read That Explores the Story of Yaqub, a Figure in the Mythology of the Nation of Islam
Fort Washington, MD, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Robert W. Barnes has completed his most recent book, “First Man and the 30%”: a compelling series that begins with the story of Yaqub and his creation of the white race, and the lasting impact that Yaqub’s story and further teachings of the Nation of Islam have had on the author throughout his life.
The author writes, “Black man, a.k.a. ‘first man’, originated in Africa. This is accepted as a historical fact. So how did the other races get here? Various theories persist, but the story in this book actually makes sense. It’s more science than conjecture and more reality than magical thinking.
“Eons ago, a black man discovered that there are dominant and recessive genes and a scientific system of ‘rigorous control’ could separate the dominant black gene from the recessive lighter (brown) gene.
“His name was Yaqub, and long before time was measured as it is today, a grand experiment took place that terminated in a white race of people. Since God allowed this experiment to take place, he ordered that this new man rule the earth and be given domination over everything and everyone.
“This period of domination was six thousand years wherein the white race could prove its worth.
“The retaking of power by God, after they had clearly failed to service and protect, is the stuff of another book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Robert W. Barnes’s book will captivate readers as they discover the story of Yaqub and its relevance to current events across the globe. Deeply personal and eye-opening, “First Man and the 30%” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager to learn more.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “First Man and the 30%” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
The author writes, “Black man, a.k.a. ‘first man’, originated in Africa. This is accepted as a historical fact. So how did the other races get here? Various theories persist, but the story in this book actually makes sense. It’s more science than conjecture and more reality than magical thinking.
“Eons ago, a black man discovered that there are dominant and recessive genes and a scientific system of ‘rigorous control’ could separate the dominant black gene from the recessive lighter (brown) gene.
“His name was Yaqub, and long before time was measured as it is today, a grand experiment took place that terminated in a white race of people. Since God allowed this experiment to take place, he ordered that this new man rule the earth and be given domination over everything and everyone.
“This period of domination was six thousand years wherein the white race could prove its worth.
“The retaking of power by God, after they had clearly failed to service and protect, is the stuff of another book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Robert W. Barnes’s book will captivate readers as they discover the story of Yaqub and its relevance to current events across the globe. Deeply personal and eye-opening, “First Man and the 30%” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager to learn more.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “First Man and the 30%” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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