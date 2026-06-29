TS Nichols’s New Book, "The Valley Beyond: The Final Siege," is a Historical Fiction That Follows Young Lucía as She Embraces Her Newfound Titles in Twelfth-Century Spain
Trenton, NJ, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author TS Nichols, a loving husband and grandfather who has always had a passion for medieval history, has completed his most recent book, “The Valley Beyond: The Final Siege”: a gripping novel that centers around Lucía who, following the passing of her parents, must accept the responsibilities of her inherited titles amidst the chaos of the war against the Moors in late twentieth-century Spain.
“This book is the continuing saga of Lucía, an active teenager whose curiosity and behavior tend to get her into trouble,” writes Nichols. “At the age of thirteen, she inherits the Condado of Segoia from the presumed death of her father, Don Fernando, while on crusade. In addition, she inherits several titles and a vast amount of wealth from her mother, Lady Margaret, who dies while giving birth to Lucía. Her wealth is coveted by Don Raimundo Ortega Díaz, the Conde of Donato. He needs Lucía’s wealth to raise an army to take the throne of Castile and to plunder the vast riches that lie to the south in al-Andalus. He plots her demise to obtain her wealth.
“Set against the backdrop of the ongoing war against the Moors in late twelfth-century Spain, Lucía is trying to mature into her role as condesa. However, her life is not easy. What happens to her when she travels through Portugal? How do she and her ladies escape from the grasp of a band of Moorish raiders? How badly is Lucía wounded when she goes to warn Yusuf of a possible invasion of his village? As if life wasn’t stressful enough, what happens to the city of Segoia when Lucía becomes regent? Also, what happens to Don Raimundo?
“These questions and many more are answered as the saga of this adventurous young teen continues.”
Published by Fulton Books, TS Nichols’s book will transport readers back in time as they follow Lucía’s attempts to protect her people while navigating the responsibilities of her new titles. Rich in historical accuracy, “The Valley Beyond: The Final Stage” is sure to delight anyone who shares the author’s passion for medieval history, offering a spellbinding tale that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Valley Beyond: The Final Siege” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book is the continuing saga of Lucía, an active teenager whose curiosity and behavior tend to get her into trouble,” writes Nichols. “At the age of thirteen, she inherits the Condado of Segoia from the presumed death of her father, Don Fernando, while on crusade. In addition, she inherits several titles and a vast amount of wealth from her mother, Lady Margaret, who dies while giving birth to Lucía. Her wealth is coveted by Don Raimundo Ortega Díaz, the Conde of Donato. He needs Lucía’s wealth to raise an army to take the throne of Castile and to plunder the vast riches that lie to the south in al-Andalus. He plots her demise to obtain her wealth.
“Set against the backdrop of the ongoing war against the Moors in late twelfth-century Spain, Lucía is trying to mature into her role as condesa. However, her life is not easy. What happens to her when she travels through Portugal? How do she and her ladies escape from the grasp of a band of Moorish raiders? How badly is Lucía wounded when she goes to warn Yusuf of a possible invasion of his village? As if life wasn’t stressful enough, what happens to the city of Segoia when Lucía becomes regent? Also, what happens to Don Raimundo?
“These questions and many more are answered as the saga of this adventurous young teen continues.”
Published by Fulton Books, TS Nichols’s book will transport readers back in time as they follow Lucía’s attempts to protect her people while navigating the responsibilities of her new titles. Rich in historical accuracy, “The Valley Beyond: The Final Stage” is sure to delight anyone who shares the author’s passion for medieval history, offering a spellbinding tale that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Valley Beyond: The Final Siege” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories