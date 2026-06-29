Recent Release, "Said the Night Wind," from Fulton Books Author William T. Goodman, Presents a Gripping Exploration of Moral Conflict Across Five Interconnected Lives
Bozeman, MT, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William T. Goodman has completed a new book, "Said the Night Wind," a riveting narrative that weaves together the destinies of Tom and Mae, who seek solace at their inherited Montana ranch following personal tragedy, Rufus Slow Calf, a college-educated Sioux bridging ancestral traditions with contemporary existence, Ken Melzer, a directionless 29-year-old adrift in Arizona's Sonoran Desert after abandoning both marriage and legal ambitions, and Charlene, Ken's ex-wife, seeking a new life of wealth and status in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The premise sets these characters on collision courses they cannot predict, each carrying burdens of heartbreak, loss, and uncertainty into a convergence that will reshape their understanding of themselves and each other.
His work demonstrates remarkable range across multiple settings and complex psychological terrain. Goodman, an accomplished outdoorsman equally comfortable in Arizona's desert expanse, Florida's Everglades, and Montana's wilderness, draws upon intimate knowledge of these landscapes to anchor his storytelling. Living between Bozeman, Montana and Cave Creek, Arizona with his wife Marion, he brings authentic geographical and cultural textures to his narratives, creating worlds that feel inhabited and true.
"Said the Night Wind" ventures into profound thematic territory where vengeance, loneliness, remorse, love, and justice collide within characters forced to confront troubled pasts and navigate ambiguous boundaries between right and wrong. Inspired by Theodore Roosevelt's conviction that neutrality between right and wrong serves only wrong, Goodman constructs a disquieting yet absorbing contemporary tale that challenges readers to question accepted norms and examine the moral complexities that define human experience. As interconnected lives unravel and interweave across Florida's high society, Arizona's desolate terrain, and Montana's rugged landscape, the narrative builds toward a shocking resolution that upends conventional understanding of justice and accountability.
"This novel demanded that I explore territories most storytellers avoid," said Goodman. "My characters refuse simple categorization as heroes or villains; they exist in the messy, conflicted space where most of us actually live. I wanted readers to experience the discomfort of recognizing themselves in people they might otherwise judge."
Published by Fulton Books, William T. Goodman's enthralling work invites readers into morally complex terrain where no character escapes unscathed and every choice carries unexpected consequences. This narrative resonates with those who seek fiction that provokes genuine reflection rather than offering comfortable resolutions.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Said the Night Wind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
His work demonstrates remarkable range across multiple settings and complex psychological terrain. Goodman, an accomplished outdoorsman equally comfortable in Arizona's desert expanse, Florida's Everglades, and Montana's wilderness, draws upon intimate knowledge of these landscapes to anchor his storytelling. Living between Bozeman, Montana and Cave Creek, Arizona with his wife Marion, he brings authentic geographical and cultural textures to his narratives, creating worlds that feel inhabited and true.
"Said the Night Wind" ventures into profound thematic territory where vengeance, loneliness, remorse, love, and justice collide within characters forced to confront troubled pasts and navigate ambiguous boundaries between right and wrong. Inspired by Theodore Roosevelt's conviction that neutrality between right and wrong serves only wrong, Goodman constructs a disquieting yet absorbing contemporary tale that challenges readers to question accepted norms and examine the moral complexities that define human experience. As interconnected lives unravel and interweave across Florida's high society, Arizona's desolate terrain, and Montana's rugged landscape, the narrative builds toward a shocking resolution that upends conventional understanding of justice and accountability.
"This novel demanded that I explore territories most storytellers avoid," said Goodman. "My characters refuse simple categorization as heroes or villains; they exist in the messy, conflicted space where most of us actually live. I wanted readers to experience the discomfort of recognizing themselves in people they might otherwise judge."
Published by Fulton Books, William T. Goodman's enthralling work invites readers into morally complex terrain where no character escapes unscathed and every choice carries unexpected consequences. This narrative resonates with those who seek fiction that provokes genuine reflection rather than offering comfortable resolutions.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Said the Night Wind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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