Blaine Deichert’s New Book, "Brad Danger," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Man Who Must Learn to Control His Powers to Protect Those He Loves
South Fargo, ND, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Blaine Deichert has completed his most recent book, “Brad Danger”: a riveting tale that follows a young man who, after uncovering secret powers within himself, must learn to use them to protect his friends and fight back against evil.
“This is a story of a young man who has discovered that his life is not ordinary,” writes Deichert. “He finds that he has some powers, which need developing. He meets his past with friends and family and finds he is not a completed puzzle. Follow him through his adventures, warding off evil villains, navigating twists and turns that change his outlook. He will be your future superhero.”
Published by Fulton Books, Blaine Deichert’s book will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Brad’s journey to accept his destiny and become the hero he is meant to be. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Brad Danger” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt different, inspiring them to embrace what makes them unique.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Brad Danger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is a story of a young man who has discovered that his life is not ordinary,” writes Deichert. “He finds that he has some powers, which need developing. He meets his past with friends and family and finds he is not a completed puzzle. Follow him through his adventures, warding off evil villains, navigating twists and turns that change his outlook. He will be your future superhero.”
Published by Fulton Books, Blaine Deichert’s book will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Brad’s journey to accept his destiny and become the hero he is meant to be. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Brad Danger” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt different, inspiring them to embrace what makes them unique.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Brad Danger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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