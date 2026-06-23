Verto Education and University of Iowa Deepen Partnership Through Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with the University of Iowa to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Iowa, a leader in public research, innovative academic programs, and student-centered learning, through Verto’s free Direct Transfer Application.
Iowa City, IA, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, a pioneer in global education, has expanded its partnership with the University of Iowa to launch a Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway for Verto participants. This addition expands on the university’s existing invitation-only channel partnership with Verto, which provides select students with a structured pathway into University of Iowa through a Verto cohort.
Now, with the launch of the Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, the opportunity to transfer to University of Iowa is available to any eligible Verto participants—broadening access and reinforcing a shared commitment to inclusive, globally minded education. Students who begin their college journey abroad with Verto can now earn guaranteed transfer admission to University of Iowa as part of this expanded partnership.
"We’re proud to expand our partnership with the University of Iowa, opening a clear, accessible pathway for students to begin their college journey abroad and seamlessly continue their studies at a leading U.S. public research university," said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships.
"The University of Iowa is committed to preparing students to be effective citizens who can excel in a global environment," said Kirk Kluver, Assistant Provost and Executive Director of Admissions at the University of Iowa. "By partnering with organizations like Verto, we are able to expand the number of students who study abroad and provide transformative international experiences early in their academic careers. This pathway ensures that students arrive in Iowa City with the cross-cultural competencies and global perspectives necessary to thrive as Hawkeyes and contribute meaningfully to our campus community."
The Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway is a cornerstone of Verto Education’s mission to reimagine the college experience. It provides students with the unique opportunity to begin college abroad—while securing guaranteed transfer to one of over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
With this expanded partnership, Verto Education and University of Iowa continue to demonstrate a shared dedication to providing flexible, high-impact educational opportunities—empowering students to thrive academically while gaining a global perspective.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer/ To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to University of Iowa, visit https://vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/the-university-of-iowa/. To learn more about University of Iowa, visit uiowa.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is a leading public research institution serving more than 32,000 students across over 200 areas of study. Renowned for distinguished programs—including one of the nation’s most prestigious creative writing programs and a nationally recognized academic medical center—the university fosters interdisciplinary exploration and academic excellence. With a 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio, students benefit from personalized instruction and meaningful faculty engagement while gaining hands-on experience that prepares them for success in a competitive global workforce. Located in one of America’s top college towns, the University of Iowa also offers a vibrant campus life with more than 600 student organizations, providing ample opportunities to get involved and build lasting connections beyond the classroom.
Now, with the launch of the Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, the opportunity to transfer to University of Iowa is available to any eligible Verto participants—broadening access and reinforcing a shared commitment to inclusive, globally minded education. Students who begin their college journey abroad with Verto can now earn guaranteed transfer admission to University of Iowa as part of this expanded partnership.
"We’re proud to expand our partnership with the University of Iowa, opening a clear, accessible pathway for students to begin their college journey abroad and seamlessly continue their studies at a leading U.S. public research university," said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships.
"The University of Iowa is committed to preparing students to be effective citizens who can excel in a global environment," said Kirk Kluver, Assistant Provost and Executive Director of Admissions at the University of Iowa. "By partnering with organizations like Verto, we are able to expand the number of students who study abroad and provide transformative international experiences early in their academic careers. This pathway ensures that students arrive in Iowa City with the cross-cultural competencies and global perspectives necessary to thrive as Hawkeyes and contribute meaningfully to our campus community."
The Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway is a cornerstone of Verto Education’s mission to reimagine the college experience. It provides students with the unique opportunity to begin college abroad—while securing guaranteed transfer to one of over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
With this expanded partnership, Verto Education and University of Iowa continue to demonstrate a shared dedication to providing flexible, high-impact educational opportunities—empowering students to thrive academically while gaining a global perspective.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer/ To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to University of Iowa, visit https://vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/the-university-of-iowa/. To learn more about University of Iowa, visit uiowa.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is a leading public research institution serving more than 32,000 students across over 200 areas of study. Renowned for distinguished programs—including one of the nation’s most prestigious creative writing programs and a nationally recognized academic medical center—the university fosters interdisciplinary exploration and academic excellence. With a 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio, students benefit from personalized instruction and meaningful faculty engagement while gaining hands-on experience that prepares them for success in a competitive global workforce. Located in one of America’s top college towns, the University of Iowa also offers a vibrant campus life with more than 600 student organizations, providing ample opportunities to get involved and build lasting connections beyond the classroom.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Categories