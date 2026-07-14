Future Horizons Releases "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew, 20th Anniversary Hardcover Edition"
Ellen Notbohm’s work touches millions in more than 25 languages. She is author of the nonfiction classic "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," three other books on autism, and the award-winning historical novel "The River by Starlight." Ellen’s books have won the Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize for Instruction and Insight, Western Writers of American Spur Award for Best First Novel, and many more.
Arlington, TX, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "Essential for any parent, teacher or caregiver of an autistic child. Unreservedly recommended.” — Midwest Book Review
"Hopeful and highly informative, quite possibly the best book on parenting a child with autism.” — Chanticleer International Book Awards
The 20th Anniversary Edition of Ellen Notbohm’s "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew" commemorates the timeless insights of one of the autism community’s most beloved classics. Translated into more than 25 languages, "Ten Things" has transcended geographic, cultural, and socio-economic boundaries to guide and inspire millions of families and professionals worldwide.
Framed with humor and compassion, the book helps to illuminate— not define—autistic children. A child’s voice leads into each chapter, opening a window to understanding ten core characteristics of autism and their influence on how our children see, hear, feel and react to their physical, sensory and social-emotional environments.
And, in a new section exclusive to the 20th Anniversary Edition, Ellen gives us The 11th Thing, her wise and thought-provoking response to one of "Ten Things" readers’ most frequent requests.
Ellen's experiences as a parent, author, advocate, and contributor to numerous parenting, education, and health publications coalesce to create this perceptive, informative, and highly relatable guide empowering all who interact with someone on the autism spectrum.
Winner of
Independent Publisher Book Awards Gold Medal
Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize
Eric Hoffer Book Awards, Grand Prize Short List
"Hopeful and highly informative, quite possibly the best book on parenting a child with autism.” — Chanticleer International Book Awards
The 20th Anniversary Edition of Ellen Notbohm’s "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew" commemorates the timeless insights of one of the autism community’s most beloved classics. Translated into more than 25 languages, "Ten Things" has transcended geographic, cultural, and socio-economic boundaries to guide and inspire millions of families and professionals worldwide.
Framed with humor and compassion, the book helps to illuminate— not define—autistic children. A child’s voice leads into each chapter, opening a window to understanding ten core characteristics of autism and their influence on how our children see, hear, feel and react to their physical, sensory and social-emotional environments.
And, in a new section exclusive to the 20th Anniversary Edition, Ellen gives us The 11th Thing, her wise and thought-provoking response to one of "Ten Things" readers’ most frequent requests.
Ellen's experiences as a parent, author, advocate, and contributor to numerous parenting, education, and health publications coalesce to create this perceptive, informative, and highly relatable guide empowering all who interact with someone on the autism spectrum.
Winner of
Independent Publisher Book Awards Gold Medal
Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize
Eric Hoffer Book Awards, Grand Prize Short List
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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