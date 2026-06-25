The E3 Leadership Code, by Kathy Eastwood, to Launch June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Hartford, NH, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leadership strategist, executive advisor, and author Kathy Eastwood will launch her transformative new book, The E3 Leadership Code: A Human Approach to High Performance (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBNs 979‑8‑88797‑244‑2, 979‑8‑88797‑294‑7, 979‑8‑88797‑245‑9) on June 27 2026.
Leadership does not require choosing between caring for people and driving performance. The most effective leaders consistently sustain both. Yet even the strongest leaders can drift from their best intentions amid deadlines, competing priorities, and constant demands.
In The E3 Leadership Code, Eastwood offers a practical, human‑centered system for leaders who want to close the gap between what they intend and what they deliver. Built around three core leadership elements, the E3 Leadership Code helps leaders:
EXPRESS a compelling vision and purpose
ENGAGE people through trust, common language, and shared accountability
EXECUTE with discipline, ownership, and follow‑through
At the heart of this framework are the Emotional Qualities, including awareness, authenticity, courage, curiosity, and empathy. These qualities help leaders stay grounded and consistently demonstrate the behaviors that build trust, alignment, and results.
Through real‑world examples, exercises, and actionable tools, Eastwood shows leaders how to translate principles into everyday actions. She clarifies the distinction between management and leadership, explores common leadership styles, and introduces the E3 Leadership Profile, a self‑awareness tool that helps leaders better understand the experiences, values, and behaviors that shape how they lead.
Whether at work, at home, or in the community, readers will gain strategies to strengthen accountability, improve communication, and achieve meaningful results through a human-centered approach.
Get your copy of The E3 Leadership Code at kathyeastwood.com, available June 27, 2026 wherever books are sold.
Kathy Eastwood is the Founder and CEO of E Equals Why and creator of the E3 Leadership Code. Her 30-year career spans Ernst & Young, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, high-growth startups, and multiple C-suite roles. Drawing on experience spanning finance, operations, and people strategy, she advises executives and teams on leadership development, organizational alignment, and sustainable outcomes.
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose‑driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Details:
Publication Date: June 27 2026
Trim Size: 8.5" x 5.5"
Formats: hardcover, paperback, and eBook
Retail Prices & ISBNs:
Hardcover (Color): $60.00 — ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑244‑2
Hardcover (B&W): $39.95 — ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑256‑5
Paperback (B&W): $19.95 — ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑294‑7
eBook: $9.95 — ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑245‑9
Leadership does not require choosing between caring for people and driving performance. The most effective leaders consistently sustain both. Yet even the strongest leaders can drift from their best intentions amid deadlines, competing priorities, and constant demands.
In The E3 Leadership Code, Eastwood offers a practical, human‑centered system for leaders who want to close the gap between what they intend and what they deliver. Built around three core leadership elements, the E3 Leadership Code helps leaders:
EXPRESS a compelling vision and purpose
ENGAGE people through trust, common language, and shared accountability
EXECUTE with discipline, ownership, and follow‑through
At the heart of this framework are the Emotional Qualities, including awareness, authenticity, courage, curiosity, and empathy. These qualities help leaders stay grounded and consistently demonstrate the behaviors that build trust, alignment, and results.
Through real‑world examples, exercises, and actionable tools, Eastwood shows leaders how to translate principles into everyday actions. She clarifies the distinction between management and leadership, explores common leadership styles, and introduces the E3 Leadership Profile, a self‑awareness tool that helps leaders better understand the experiences, values, and behaviors that shape how they lead.
Whether at work, at home, or in the community, readers will gain strategies to strengthen accountability, improve communication, and achieve meaningful results through a human-centered approach.
Get your copy of The E3 Leadership Code at kathyeastwood.com, available June 27, 2026 wherever books are sold.
Kathy Eastwood is the Founder and CEO of E Equals Why and creator of the E3 Leadership Code. Her 30-year career spans Ernst & Young, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, high-growth startups, and multiple C-suite roles. Drawing on experience spanning finance, operations, and people strategy, she advises executives and teams on leadership development, organizational alignment, and sustainable outcomes.
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose‑driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Details:
Publication Date: June 27 2026
Trim Size: 8.5" x 5.5"
Formats: hardcover, paperback, and eBook
Retail Prices & ISBNs:
Hardcover (Color): $60.00 — ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑244‑2
Hardcover (B&W): $39.95 — ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑256‑5
Paperback (B&W): $19.95 — ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑294‑7
eBook: $9.95 — ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑245‑9
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
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