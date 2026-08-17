Kepon Biotech Launches Comprehensive Cross-Border Procurement & Risk Control Solutions for Industrial Fine Chemicals

Global factories, energy plants and research labs run into widespread procurement risks for industrial chemicals: inconsistent purity, hazardous goods customs blockages, failed long-distance shipping, rigid high MOQs and incomplete compliance documents. Shanghai Kepon Biotech releases an integrated cross-border supply system and complete pitfall guide, providing flexible trial orders, one-stop chemical customs agency and dedicated hazardous cold chain logistics for biotech, pharmaceutical.