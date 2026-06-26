Optivate Solutions Launches MonitorEasy, a Website Monitoring Platform for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built for nonprofits. MonitorEasy monitors uptime, SEO health, SSL certificates, and Core Web Vitals, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost.
Stamford, CT, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Optivate Solutions, a technology, data, and operations provider serving U.S.-based nonprofit organizations, today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built specifically for nonprofits. MonitorEasy provides monitoring across uptime, SEO health, SSL certificate status, and Core Web Vitals, giving organizations real-time visibility into their website performance without requiring technical expertise.
MonitorEasy is available at monitoreasy.com with a free plan supporting up to three websites and a Pro plan at $15 per month for unlimited websites.
"Most organizations find out their website is broken when a donor, volunteer, or client tells them," said Mihai Popoaca, Co-founder and CEO of Optivate Solutions. "MonitorEasy changes that. It watches your website around the clock and alerts you the moment something goes wrong, so you can fix it before it costs you."
A nonprofit technology director who participated in early testing noted: "We finally have visibility into our website without paying for tools built for large enterprises. It took minutes to set up and we had our first alert the same day."
MonitorEasy monitors five key areas: uptime and downtime alerts, SEO performance and structural health, SSL certificate status and expiry, Core Web Vitals and page load speed, and scheduled email reports with instant notifications. Setup takes under three minutes and requires no technical configuration.
MonitorEasy is part of a growing suite of products Optivate is building specifically for nonprofits. It follows Optavue, a website intelligence scanner that helps nonprofits identify accessibility, performance, and content issues. Both products are priced to match nonprofit budgets, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost.
About Optivate Solutions
Optivate Solutions is a technology, data, and operations company serving U.S.-based nonprofit organizations. The company's mission is to help nonprofits do more with less through technology solutions, data analytics, and organizational enablement. Optivate's product portfolio includes MonitorEasy (monitoreasy.com) and Optavue (optavue.optivatesolutions.com). Learn more at optivatesolutions.com.
MonitorEasy is available at monitoreasy.com with a free plan supporting up to three websites and a Pro plan at $15 per month for unlimited websites.
"Most organizations find out their website is broken when a donor, volunteer, or client tells them," said Mihai Popoaca, Co-founder and CEO of Optivate Solutions. "MonitorEasy changes that. It watches your website around the clock and alerts you the moment something goes wrong, so you can fix it before it costs you."
A nonprofit technology director who participated in early testing noted: "We finally have visibility into our website without paying for tools built for large enterprises. It took minutes to set up and we had our first alert the same day."
MonitorEasy monitors five key areas: uptime and downtime alerts, SEO performance and structural health, SSL certificate status and expiry, Core Web Vitals and page load speed, and scheduled email reports with instant notifications. Setup takes under three minutes and requires no technical configuration.
MonitorEasy is part of a growing suite of products Optivate is building specifically for nonprofits. It follows Optavue, a website intelligence scanner that helps nonprofits identify accessibility, performance, and content issues. Both products are priced to match nonprofit budgets, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost.
About Optivate Solutions
Optivate Solutions is a technology, data, and operations company serving U.S.-based nonprofit organizations. The company's mission is to help nonprofits do more with less through technology solutions, data analytics, and organizational enablement. Optivate's product portfolio includes MonitorEasy (monitoreasy.com) and Optavue (optavue.optivatesolutions.com). Learn more at optivatesolutions.com.
Contact
Optivate Solutions Inc.Contact
Mihai Popoaca
202-505-6506
www.optivatesolutions.com
Mihai Popoaca
202-505-6506
www.optivatesolutions.com
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