From the Nile to the Ocean: Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates World Oceans Day
Cairo, Egypt, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful change begins right on the banks of the Nile.
The day began with a unique blend of wellness and environmental education, kicking off with an outdoor yoga session overlooking the river. This mindful practice set a reflective tone for the event, emphasizing the core message that true environmental awareness and lasting change start from within.
Following the wellness session, hotel staff gathered for an interactive educational presentation focused on the critical importance of water and ocean safety. The briefing underscored a vital ecological truth: protecting local waterways like the Nile is a necessary first step in safeguarding connected global marine ecosystems.
Demonstrating that sustainability extends to every hospitality decision, the hotel’s culinary team curated a specialized menu for the occasion. Guests and team members were invited to experience the "taste of conscious dining" through an array of fresh, local, and responsibly sourced dishes served poolside. By explicitly tying responsible sourcing practices to the World Oceans Day cause, Novotel Cairo Airport demonstrated how everyday choices can actively contribute to global preservation goals.
Through this integrated approach, encompassing mind, education, and dining, Novotel Cairo Airport continues to reinforce its commitment to environmental responsibility, inspiring both its team and the community to protect our planet's most vital water resources.
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand’s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 65 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
Press Contact
Name: Mirelle Nashaat
Role: Marcom Manager
Email: mirelle.nashaat@accor.com
The day began with a unique blend of wellness and environmental education, kicking off with an outdoor yoga session overlooking the river. This mindful practice set a reflective tone for the event, emphasizing the core message that true environmental awareness and lasting change start from within.
Following the wellness session, hotel staff gathered for an interactive educational presentation focused on the critical importance of water and ocean safety. The briefing underscored a vital ecological truth: protecting local waterways like the Nile is a necessary first step in safeguarding connected global marine ecosystems.
Demonstrating that sustainability extends to every hospitality decision, the hotel’s culinary team curated a specialized menu for the occasion. Guests and team members were invited to experience the "taste of conscious dining" through an array of fresh, local, and responsibly sourced dishes served poolside. By explicitly tying responsible sourcing practices to the World Oceans Day cause, Novotel Cairo Airport demonstrated how everyday choices can actively contribute to global preservation goals.
Through this integrated approach, encompassing mind, education, and dining, Novotel Cairo Airport continues to reinforce its commitment to environmental responsibility, inspiring both its team and the community to protect our planet's most vital water resources.
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand’s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 65 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
Press Contact
Name: Mirelle Nashaat
Role: Marcom Manager
Email: mirelle.nashaat@accor.com
Contact
Novotel Cairo AirportContact
Mirelle Nashaat
+20 1034054422
https://all.accor.com/hotel/0502/index.en.shtml
Mirelle Nashaat
+20 1034054422
https://all.accor.com/hotel/0502/index.en.shtml
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