Recent Release, "A Bit of Color," from Hawes & Jenkins Authors Payton Jurgensen and Jorden Blake-Oxley, Celebrates Imagination's Transformative Power in a Colorless World
Lincoln, NE, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Payton Jurgensen and Jorden Blake-Oxley have completed a vibrant new book, "A Bit of Color," that explores what happens when creativity collides with conformity. Set in a classroom draped in gray monotony, the story follows Clara, a radiant student whose colorful ideas and joyful spirit illuminate every corner of her learning space. As her classmates begin to embrace their own creative potential, an unexpected challenge emerges: Mr. Grimsby, their stern teacher who views rules as sacred and imagination as frivolous. Through Clara's determination and warmth, readers witness an extraordinary journey toward understanding that joy and structure need not be enemies.
Both authors drew deeply from their own experiences to craft this tale. Growing up with limited resources, they each discovered that creativity became their greatest treasure: a refuge and a language for self-expression. Blake-Oxley's childhood in Nebraska sparked countless imaginative adventures, from storytelling with toys to culinary experimentation. Jurgensen's artistic talents, nurtured from an early age, became a beacon during challenging times. As aspiring educators, both authors recognized how easily young people abandon their creative gifts under academic pressure, and they resolved to write stories that reignite that essential spark.
"A Bit of Color" ultimately poses a question that resonates far beyond the classroom: What happens when we choose imagination over limitation? Young readers will discover that creativity has no boundaries, that self-expression matters profoundly, and that sometimes the smallest acts of colorfulness can transform entire worlds. This enchanting narrative serves as both entertainment and gentle encouragement for children to protect their artistic voices and inspire others to do the same.
"We wanted to create a story that validates the power of creative thinking while showing that even the most rigid hearts can be opened by genuine warmth and inspiration," said the authors. "We hope every young reader sees themselves in Clara and feels empowered to bring their own colors into the world."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Payton Jurgensen and Jorden Blake-Oxley's delightful work invites readers into a story about the courage it takes to be creatively authentic. This charming picture book will resonate with young learners and remind educators and parents alike that imagination is not a distraction from learning—it is essential to it.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "A Bit of Color" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Both authors drew deeply from their own experiences to craft this tale. Growing up with limited resources, they each discovered that creativity became their greatest treasure: a refuge and a language for self-expression. Blake-Oxley's childhood in Nebraska sparked countless imaginative adventures, from storytelling with toys to culinary experimentation. Jurgensen's artistic talents, nurtured from an early age, became a beacon during challenging times. As aspiring educators, both authors recognized how easily young people abandon their creative gifts under academic pressure, and they resolved to write stories that reignite that essential spark.
"A Bit of Color" ultimately poses a question that resonates far beyond the classroom: What happens when we choose imagination over limitation? Young readers will discover that creativity has no boundaries, that self-expression matters profoundly, and that sometimes the smallest acts of colorfulness can transform entire worlds. This enchanting narrative serves as both entertainment and gentle encouragement for children to protect their artistic voices and inspire others to do the same.
"We wanted to create a story that validates the power of creative thinking while showing that even the most rigid hearts can be opened by genuine warmth and inspiration," said the authors. "We hope every young reader sees themselves in Clara and feels empowered to bring their own colors into the world."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Payton Jurgensen and Jorden Blake-Oxley's delightful work invites readers into a story about the courage it takes to be creatively authentic. This charming picture book will resonate with young learners and remind educators and parents alike that imagination is not a distraction from learning—it is essential to it.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "A Bit of Color" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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