Recent Release, "Cinderclaws and Merry Christmus," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Sherry Marlene Rice Lewis, Delivers a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Generosity
White Hall, AR, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Marlene Rice Lewis has completed a new book, "Cinderclaws and Merry Christmus," set in the impoverished rural South just after World War II. The story unfolds when two animals discover an indigent family sheltering in an abandoned railroad shack as winter descends. Faced with scarcity and hardship, the animals of the railroad yard must decide whether to welcome these unexpected human neighbors or remain distant and wary.
Drawing from a distinguished forty-year career as a research scientist, Lewis brings authentic insight into animal behavior and personality. Her published journal articles and book chapters demonstrate a lifetime of careful observation, yet she turned to storytelling to celebrate the distinct and often endearing creatures that shaped her scientific journey. First penned in 1994 for her grandchildren, this narrative has evolved into a timeless work that honors the animals who contributed meaningfully to her professional legacy.
In "Cinderclaws and Merry Christmus," readers will discover how shared compassion transcends species boundaries and transforms lives. As the animal citizens organize to meet the family's needs, both humans and creatures learn profound lessons about connection, sacrifice, and the power of collective kindness. Through exchanges of memory and gift, they recognize that beneath surface differences lie universal longings for belonging, security, and love: truths that resonate across generations and remain as relevant today as in those distant post-war years.
"After spending four decades studying the personalities and behaviors of laboratory animals, I realized their wisdom deserved a broader audience," said Lewis. "This story celebrates their capacity for empathy and shows how even the smallest acts of generosity can reshape entire lives."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Lewis's uplifting work offers young readers and their families a tender exploration of community and sacrifice. This tale will inspire conversations about gratitude, inclusion, and the true meaning of celebration.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Cinderclaws and Merry Christmus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Drawing from a distinguished forty-year career as a research scientist, Lewis brings authentic insight into animal behavior and personality. Her published journal articles and book chapters demonstrate a lifetime of careful observation, yet she turned to storytelling to celebrate the distinct and often endearing creatures that shaped her scientific journey. First penned in 1994 for her grandchildren, this narrative has evolved into a timeless work that honors the animals who contributed meaningfully to her professional legacy.
In "Cinderclaws and Merry Christmus," readers will discover how shared compassion transcends species boundaries and transforms lives. As the animal citizens organize to meet the family's needs, both humans and creatures learn profound lessons about connection, sacrifice, and the power of collective kindness. Through exchanges of memory and gift, they recognize that beneath surface differences lie universal longings for belonging, security, and love: truths that resonate across generations and remain as relevant today as in those distant post-war years.
"After spending four decades studying the personalities and behaviors of laboratory animals, I realized their wisdom deserved a broader audience," said Lewis. "This story celebrates their capacity for empathy and shows how even the smallest acts of generosity can reshape entire lives."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Lewis's uplifting work offers young readers and their families a tender exploration of community and sacrifice. This tale will inspire conversations about gratitude, inclusion, and the true meaning of celebration.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Cinderclaws and Merry Christmus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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