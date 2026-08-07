Casey Guber Named Chief Executive Officer of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s
Denver, CO, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE announced today that Casey Guber has been named president and CEO of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s, effective July 20, 2026.
Guber brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a deep connection to HCA HealthONE. He has served as CEO of HCA HealthONE Rose since 2020, where he led significant growth, operational excellence and strategic investments while strengthening the hospital’s culture and commitment to patient-centered care.
“Casey is a thoughtful, mission-driven leader with a deep commitment to caregivers, physicians, patients and the communities we serve,” said Chad Christianson, president and CEO of HCA HealthONE. “Throughout his tenure at HCA HealthONE Rose, he has expanded access to care, strengthened key clinical service lines and fostered a culture of engagement and collaboration. I am confident Casey will build on the strong legacy of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s as we continue advancing high-quality, compassionate care across the Rocky Mountain region.”
During his six years as CEO of HCA HealthONE Rose, Guber expanded access points and key service lines, including women’s services, orthopedics, bariatrics, emergency services and primary care. He also guided significant capital investments and helped elevate patient, physician and colleague experiences. Under his leadership, HCA HealthONE Rose achieved top performance in both physician and colleague engagement.
In his new role, Guber will oversee one of the region’s most comprehensive healthcare campuses. HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s has served patients across the Rocky Mountain region for more than 140 years and is recognized for its advanced cancer care, solid organ transplant services, complex orthopedics, women’s services and specialty care programs. The campus is also home to HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s, making it the region’s only combined tertiary and quaternary pediatric and adult hospital.
HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s is a nationally recognized pediatric destination hospital with more than 300 affiliated pediatric specialists and subspecialists. The hospital features the Rocky Mountain region’s largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, advanced congenital heart care, nationally recognized pediatric oncology services, specialized orthopedic programs and a world-renowned minimally invasive surgery program for infants and children.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s,” said Guber. “These hospitals have a remarkable legacy of clinical excellence, innovation and compassionate care. Having spent much of my career within HCA HealthONE, I am excited to partner with our physicians, colleagues and community leaders to build on that legacy and continue advancing our mission of caring for and improving human life.”
Guber earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Master of Science in Health Administration from the University of Colorado Denver. He is also a graduate of HCA Healthcare’s COO Development Program.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 14 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals includes: Centennial, Aurora, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Guber brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a deep connection to HCA HealthONE. He has served as CEO of HCA HealthONE Rose since 2020, where he led significant growth, operational excellence and strategic investments while strengthening the hospital’s culture and commitment to patient-centered care.
“Casey is a thoughtful, mission-driven leader with a deep commitment to caregivers, physicians, patients and the communities we serve,” said Chad Christianson, president and CEO of HCA HealthONE. “Throughout his tenure at HCA HealthONE Rose, he has expanded access to care, strengthened key clinical service lines and fostered a culture of engagement and collaboration. I am confident Casey will build on the strong legacy of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s as we continue advancing high-quality, compassionate care across the Rocky Mountain region.”
During his six years as CEO of HCA HealthONE Rose, Guber expanded access points and key service lines, including women’s services, orthopedics, bariatrics, emergency services and primary care. He also guided significant capital investments and helped elevate patient, physician and colleague experiences. Under his leadership, HCA HealthONE Rose achieved top performance in both physician and colleague engagement.
In his new role, Guber will oversee one of the region’s most comprehensive healthcare campuses. HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s has served patients across the Rocky Mountain region for more than 140 years and is recognized for its advanced cancer care, solid organ transplant services, complex orthopedics, women’s services and specialty care programs. The campus is also home to HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s, making it the region’s only combined tertiary and quaternary pediatric and adult hospital.
HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s is a nationally recognized pediatric destination hospital with more than 300 affiliated pediatric specialists and subspecialists. The hospital features the Rocky Mountain region’s largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, advanced congenital heart care, nationally recognized pediatric oncology services, specialized orthopedic programs and a world-renowned minimally invasive surgery program for infants and children.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s,” said Guber. “These hospitals have a remarkable legacy of clinical excellence, innovation and compassionate care. Having spent much of my career within HCA HealthONE, I am excited to partner with our physicians, colleagues and community leaders to build on that legacy and continue advancing our mission of caring for and improving human life.”
Guber earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Master of Science in Health Administration from the University of Colorado Denver. He is also a graduate of HCA Healthcare’s COO Development Program.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 14 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals includes: Centennial, Aurora, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Contact
HCA Healthcare Continental DivisionContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
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