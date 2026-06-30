Author Thomas G. Butler’s New Book, “MY EXPERIENCES IN AMERICA,” is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey as an Immigrant in America

Recent release “MY EXPERIENCES IN AMERICA” from Covenant Books author Thomas G. Butler is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on his journey from his native homeland of Liberia to the United States, chronicling his experiences while pursuing his dreams towards a new life.