Author Thomas G. Butler’s New Book, “MY EXPERIENCES IN AMERICA,” is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey as an Immigrant in America
Recent release “MY EXPERIENCES IN AMERICA” from Covenant Books author Thomas G. Butler is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on his journey from his native homeland of Liberia to the United States, chronicling his experiences while pursuing his dreams towards a new life.
Douglasville, GA, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thomas G. Butler, a native of Liberia, West Africa, who came to America and later became a construction engineer, has completed his new book, “MY EXPERIENCES IN AMERICA”: an engaging account that documents the author’s story of immigrating to America and his journey to building a new life for himself.
“The book is mostly of my life story, my coming to America, and learning about different cultures with different foods,” writes Butler. “Life wasn’t easy, but I struggled and made it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas G. Butler’s new book is a powerful account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the enduring spirit of immigrants that make America a land of endless opportunities.
Readers can purchase “MY EXPERIENCES IN AMERICA” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The book is mostly of my life story, my coming to America, and learning about different cultures with different foods,” writes Butler. “Life wasn’t easy, but I struggled and made it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas G. Butler’s new book is a powerful account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the enduring spirit of immigrants that make America a land of endless opportunities.
Readers can purchase “MY EXPERIENCES IN AMERICA” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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