Recent Release, "My Best Friend," from Covenant Books Author Dan Cooper, Explores the Profound Bond Between a Man and His Beloved Chicken
Anderson, CA, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dan Cooper has completed a new book, titled, "My Best Friend," a touching account of an extraordinary friendship that defies conventional expectations. The narrative centers on a remarkable red hen that became Cooper's constant companion, joining him in everyday activities from yard walks to truck rides and quiet evenings watching television. What began as a simple search for the right name evolved into something far deeper—the chicken remained unnamed, simply "chicken," yet she became irreplaceable in Cooper's life. This genuine story celebrates the unexpected ways companionship enriches our existence.
Cooper's journey as a writer is as inspiring as the tale he tells. At sixty-one years old, he overcame significant challenges with literacy after high school, determined to share his story with readers. His deep love for his nieces and nephews provided the motivation and encouragement he needed to transform his personal experience into written form. His dedication to this project demonstrates that it's never too late to find your voice and share what matters most.
In "My Best Friend," readers will discover a heartwarming testament to unconditional devotion and the special place animals hold in our hearts. Cooper's candid account reveals how his red hen brought purpose, joy, and genuine companionship into his daily life. Through simple yet authentic storytelling, the book invites readers to reflect on their own meaningful connections and the transformative power of loving another being, feathered or otherwise.
"Writing this book dedicated to my best friend has been the greatest honor," said the author. "I hope readers see that friendship knows no boundaries and that the love we share with those around us—no matter their form—shapes who we become."
Published by Covenant Books, Dan Cooper's heartfelt work offers readers a refreshing perspective on friendship and gratitude. This uplifting story reminds us that the most cherished relationships often come from the most unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "My Best Friend" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Cooper's journey as a writer is as inspiring as the tale he tells. At sixty-one years old, he overcame significant challenges with literacy after high school, determined to share his story with readers. His deep love for his nieces and nephews provided the motivation and encouragement he needed to transform his personal experience into written form. His dedication to this project demonstrates that it's never too late to find your voice and share what matters most.
In "My Best Friend," readers will discover a heartwarming testament to unconditional devotion and the special place animals hold in our hearts. Cooper's candid account reveals how his red hen brought purpose, joy, and genuine companionship into his daily life. Through simple yet authentic storytelling, the book invites readers to reflect on their own meaningful connections and the transformative power of loving another being, feathered or otherwise.
"Writing this book dedicated to my best friend has been the greatest honor," said the author. "I hope readers see that friendship knows no boundaries and that the love we share with those around us—no matter their form—shapes who we become."
Published by Covenant Books, Dan Cooper's heartfelt work offers readers a refreshing perspective on friendship and gratitude. This uplifting story reminds us that the most cherished relationships often come from the most unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "My Best Friend" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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