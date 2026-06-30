Recent Release, "Anthony," from Covenant Books Author Diane Houston, Explores a Young Boy's Journey of Abandonment and Self-Discovery in an Unfamiliar World
Colton, CA, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Diane Houston has completed a new book, titled, "Anthony," a poignant young adult novel that opens with a child awakening alone in a hotel room, abandoned by his mother in an unknown place. The narrative follows Anthony as he grapples with confusion, hurt, and the fundamental questions that arise when those we trust betray us. Through his eyes, readers witness the raw emotion of a boy left to navigate circumstances beyond his understanding, setting the stage for a story about resilience and the search for answers.
Houston's passion for storytelling was ignited when she first encountered the Island of the Blue Dolphins, a moment that crystallized her desire to become a writer. For decades, she shared her narratives with anyone who would listen—gathering neighborhood children during summer months to captivate them with her tales. Her gift for weaving stories eventually became a cherished family tradition, and now, inspired by one of her grandsons, she brings these accumulated experiences to the page with authentic emotional depth and understanding of the young adult experience.
In "Anthony," Houston crafts a tale that resonates with anyone who has felt abandoned or misunderstood, exploring themes of vulnerability, abandonment, and the enduring human need for belonging. Readers will discover a nuanced portrayal of childhood trauma and the complex emotions surrounding parental rejection, ultimately unveiling how young people find strength and meaning in their darkest moments.
"I wanted to create a story that honors the pain young people experience while showing them they are not alone in their struggles," said author Diane Houston.
Published by Covenant Books, Diane Houston's heartfelt work offers readers a tender yet honest examination of childhood abandonment and emotional growth. This novel serves as a beacon for young adults navigating their own feelings of rejection and searching for understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Anthony" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Houston's passion for storytelling was ignited when she first encountered the Island of the Blue Dolphins, a moment that crystallized her desire to become a writer. For decades, she shared her narratives with anyone who would listen—gathering neighborhood children during summer months to captivate them with her tales. Her gift for weaving stories eventually became a cherished family tradition, and now, inspired by one of her grandsons, she brings these accumulated experiences to the page with authentic emotional depth and understanding of the young adult experience.
In "Anthony," Houston crafts a tale that resonates with anyone who has felt abandoned or misunderstood, exploring themes of vulnerability, abandonment, and the enduring human need for belonging. Readers will discover a nuanced portrayal of childhood trauma and the complex emotions surrounding parental rejection, ultimately unveiling how young people find strength and meaning in their darkest moments.
"I wanted to create a story that honors the pain young people experience while showing them they are not alone in their struggles," said author Diane Houston.
Published by Covenant Books, Diane Houston's heartfelt work offers readers a tender yet honest examination of childhood abandonment and emotional growth. This novel serves as a beacon for young adults navigating their own feelings of rejection and searching for understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Anthony" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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