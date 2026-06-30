Recent Release, "Lessor the Rock Ghost," from Covenant Books Author Melinda Webster, Delivers a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Purpose, and Joyful Adventure
Sherlott, MI, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melinda Webster has completed a new book, "Lessor the Rock Ghost," a delightful story that follows an unforgettable character as he navigates his journey through life. When Lessor encounters a new friend named Plu, their friendship becomes the catalyst for discovery and growth. Together, they explore what it means to find joy in everyday moments, learning that life becomes richer when shared with others who understand and appreciate you.
Webster draws from her own rich life experiences to craft this tale. Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, she spent years traveling extensively with her husband throughout the state, gathering stories and perspectives that would later inspire her creative work. Now at seventy-two, she channels her curiosity and creativity into multiple pursuits—from quilting and sewing to tending her garden alongside her husband. Her unique heritage, which blends Grimm's fairy tale sensibilities with Indian traditions, infuses her storytelling with an enchanting quality that resonates with readers of all ages.
In "Lessor the Rock Ghost," readers will discover profound themes about self-improvement, companionship, and the transformative power of learning a valued skill. The narrative celebrates the philosophy that life becomes more fulfilling when we pursue meaningful goals and surround ourselves with genuine friends. Through Lessor's adventures, Webster demonstrates how embracing new experiences and connections can elevate our existence, reminding us that as Lessor himself would say, "the more, the merrier."
"Writing this book has been a wonderful journey," said Webster. "I wanted to share the magic I've found in friendship and purposeful living, showing readers that there's always room for growth and joy in our lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Melinda Webster's uplifting work offers readers a touching exploration of life's meaningful connections. This story inspires audiences to seek out their own adventures and cherish the bonds that make life truly worthwhile.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Lessor the Rock Ghost" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Webster draws from her own rich life experiences to craft this tale. Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, she spent years traveling extensively with her husband throughout the state, gathering stories and perspectives that would later inspire her creative work. Now at seventy-two, she channels her curiosity and creativity into multiple pursuits—from quilting and sewing to tending her garden alongside her husband. Her unique heritage, which blends Grimm's fairy tale sensibilities with Indian traditions, infuses her storytelling with an enchanting quality that resonates with readers of all ages.
In "Lessor the Rock Ghost," readers will discover profound themes about self-improvement, companionship, and the transformative power of learning a valued skill. The narrative celebrates the philosophy that life becomes more fulfilling when we pursue meaningful goals and surround ourselves with genuine friends. Through Lessor's adventures, Webster demonstrates how embracing new experiences and connections can elevate our existence, reminding us that as Lessor himself would say, "the more, the merrier."
"Writing this book has been a wonderful journey," said Webster. "I wanted to share the magic I've found in friendship and purposeful living, showing readers that there's always room for growth and joy in our lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Melinda Webster's uplifting work offers readers a touching exploration of life's meaningful connections. This story inspires audiences to seek out their own adventures and cherish the bonds that make life truly worthwhile.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Lessor the Rock Ghost" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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