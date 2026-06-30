Recent Release, "Conquering and Awakening," from Covenant Books Author Oren Cottonwood, Explores One Creature's Quest for Belonging Across Centuries of Transformation
Albuquerque, NM, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Oren Cottonwood has completed a new book, "Conquering and Awakening," which follows Forrest, a Ghoulleaf—a rare creature of the wilderness whose species has vanished without trace. When humans suddenly invade his solitary lands, Forrest's carefully isolated existence shatters, igniting questions that demand answers. Driven by curiosity and an inexplicable pull toward understanding, he embarks on an epic expedition that will span generations and reshape everything he believes about himself and the world.
Oren Cottonwood is a fourth-generation rancher whose deep roots in the New Mexico landscape have nurtured his imagination since high school. Drawing inspiration from the sweeping narratives of history and the boundless possibilities of fantasy, he brings authenticity to his storytelling through lived experience in the Gila Forest. This foundation grounds his narrative in genuine wilderness wisdom while allowing his imagination to soar.
In "Conquering and Awakening," readers will encounter a protagonist whose slow-aging nature permits him to witness the rise and fall of civilizations, to walk beside kings and naturalists, and to navigate triumph alongside catastrophe. The novel grapples with timeless questions: Can one creature find purpose across centuries? Will Forrest's relentless pursuit of truth lead him to conquer his past, or will awakening to new realities transform him entirely? This tale weaves adventure through forgotten ruins and distant mountaintops, asking whether answers ever truly satisfy the deepest yearnings of the soul.
"I wanted to explore what it means to search for belonging when you're the last of your kind," said the author. "Through Forrest's journey across time, I hoped to capture the tension between seeking answers and discovering that transformation itself becomes the destination."
Published by Covenant Books, Oren Cottonwood's imaginative work transports readers across centuries of wonder and discovery. This richly layered narrative will resonate with those seeking adventure that transcends the ordinary boundaries of time and species.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Conquering and Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Oren Cottonwood is a fourth-generation rancher whose deep roots in the New Mexico landscape have nurtured his imagination since high school. Drawing inspiration from the sweeping narratives of history and the boundless possibilities of fantasy, he brings authenticity to his storytelling through lived experience in the Gila Forest. This foundation grounds his narrative in genuine wilderness wisdom while allowing his imagination to soar.
In "Conquering and Awakening," readers will encounter a protagonist whose slow-aging nature permits him to witness the rise and fall of civilizations, to walk beside kings and naturalists, and to navigate triumph alongside catastrophe. The novel grapples with timeless questions: Can one creature find purpose across centuries? Will Forrest's relentless pursuit of truth lead him to conquer his past, or will awakening to new realities transform him entirely? This tale weaves adventure through forgotten ruins and distant mountaintops, asking whether answers ever truly satisfy the deepest yearnings of the soul.
"I wanted to explore what it means to search for belonging when you're the last of your kind," said the author. "Through Forrest's journey across time, I hoped to capture the tension between seeking answers and discovering that transformation itself becomes the destination."
Published by Covenant Books, Oren Cottonwood's imaginative work transports readers across centuries of wonder and discovery. This richly layered narrative will resonate with those seeking adventure that transcends the ordinary boundaries of time and species.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Conquering and Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories