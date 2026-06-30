New Children’s Book Inspired by St. Padre Pio Helps Young Readers Understand Jesus’ Sacrifice
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A young boy’s question about Jesus is at the heart of Little Pio Learns About the Lord, a new children’s book published by Covenant Books that explores faith, sacrifice, and divine love through a child’s perspective.
Inspired by the life and spirituality of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, the story follows a curious young boy named Pio as he wrestles with one of Christianity's most profound questions: Why did Jesus die on the cross? Pio’s question sparks a gentle bedtime conversation with his mother, in which faith is explained through love, patience, and language a child can understand. The story introduces young readers to the meaning of Christ’s sacrifice and the message of God’s unconditional love while providing parents and religious educators with a resource for explaining the Passion of Christ in a manner that is both age-appropriate and faithful to Catholic teaching.
A devout Roman Catholic herself, author Nicole Margiotta draws on her personal spiritual foundation alongside her academic background in Theology and Religious Studies from Fordham University. Her dual commitment to faith and learning infuses her writing with authenticity and clarity. As a fourth-year medical student at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and a world champion martial artist in Kimura Shukokai Karate, she understands discipline, dedication, and the pursuit of truth—qualities that resonate throughout her work. She has previously published two books through Barnes & Noble Press and contributed articles to prominent Catholic and Italian-American publications.
Published by Covenant Books, Little Pio Learns About the Lord invites children, parents, educators, and faith communities to explore the love of Christ through a story that speaks to the wonder, curiosity, and sincerity of childhood faith.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Little Pio Learns About the Lord" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Inspired by the life and spirituality of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, the story follows a curious young boy named Pio as he wrestles with one of Christianity's most profound questions: Why did Jesus die on the cross? Pio’s question sparks a gentle bedtime conversation with his mother, in which faith is explained through love, patience, and language a child can understand. The story introduces young readers to the meaning of Christ’s sacrifice and the message of God’s unconditional love while providing parents and religious educators with a resource for explaining the Passion of Christ in a manner that is both age-appropriate and faithful to Catholic teaching.
A devout Roman Catholic herself, author Nicole Margiotta draws on her personal spiritual foundation alongside her academic background in Theology and Religious Studies from Fordham University. Her dual commitment to faith and learning infuses her writing with authenticity and clarity. As a fourth-year medical student at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and a world champion martial artist in Kimura Shukokai Karate, she understands discipline, dedication, and the pursuit of truth—qualities that resonate throughout her work. She has previously published two books through Barnes & Noble Press and contributed articles to prominent Catholic and Italian-American publications.
Published by Covenant Books, Little Pio Learns About the Lord invites children, parents, educators, and faith communities to explore the love of Christ through a story that speaks to the wonder, curiosity, and sincerity of childhood faith.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Little Pio Learns About the Lord" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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