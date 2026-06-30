Author Lisa Michelle Johnson’s New Book, "Be Kind and Graceful," is a Charming Tale That Invites Young Readers to be Kind and Graceful at All Times in Life
Recent release “Be Kind and Graceful” from Covenant Books author Lisa Michelle Johnson is a riveting story that centers around a young girl who longs to be kind and graceful in her life. From playing with friends and family to helping others, readers will discover how they can be kind and graceful in both small and large ways every day.
Ballwin, MO, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Michelle Johnson, a St. Louis native who has worked in nursing for thirty-nine years, has completed her new book, “Be Kind and Graceful”: a captivating tale that follows a young girl who explores how one can be kind and grateful each day.
Lisa begins her tale, “I love feeling kind and being a graceful person.
“Having your favorite thing to do is kind and graceful.
“Now that I’m not sick anymore, I feel like being kind and graceful toward others.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Michelle Johnson’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing examples of how they too can be kind and graceful just as God longs for them to be.
Readers can purchase “Be Kind and Graceful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Lisa begins her tale, “I love feeling kind and being a graceful person.
“Having your favorite thing to do is kind and graceful.
“Now that I’m not sick anymore, I feel like being kind and graceful toward others.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Michelle Johnson’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing examples of how they too can be kind and graceful just as God longs for them to be.
Readers can purchase “Be Kind and Graceful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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