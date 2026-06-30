Author Lisa Michelle Johnson’s New Book, "Be Kind and Graceful," is a Charming Tale That Invites Young Readers to be Kind and Graceful at All Times in Life

Recent release “Be Kind and Graceful” from Covenant Books author Lisa Michelle Johnson is a riveting story that centers around a young girl who longs to be kind and graceful in her life. From playing with friends and family to helping others, readers will discover how they can be kind and graceful in both small and large ways every day.