KEWE Energy Drink to Introduce a Redesigned Can System Across Its Zero Sugar Line
KEWE Energy Drink LLC, a Miami based beverage company, will introduce a redesigned can system across its five flavor zero sugar performance line in July 2026. The first flavor in the new design, Sour Watermelon, will begin shipping in late July. The remaining four flavors are available for preorder now.
Miami, FL, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KEWE Energy Drink®, a beverage company based in Miami, will introduce a redesigned can system across its five flavor zero sugar performance line in July 2026. The first flavor in the new design, Sour Watermelon, will begin shipping in late July 2026.
The redesigned cans will use a color coded system across the five flavors, Arctic Blue Razz, Cherry Vanilla, Sour Watermelon, Miami Tropical Pulse, and Lemon Lime, each carrying the brand’s KW monogram. The four flavors beyond Sour Watermelon are available for preorder now and will ship in following production runs.
Each 12 fl oz can is formulated with 200 mg of green tea caffeine for energy and 250 mg of Cognizin Citicoline for focus and attention, along with 1 g of L-Carnitine. The line contains zero sugar and 5 calories per can and is naturally flavored.
KEWE Energy Drink LLC was founded in 2025 and registered the KEWE ENERGY DRINK® trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in June 2026.
“The redesigned cans give each flavor its own identity while keeping the line unmistakably KEWE,” said Frantz J. Brignol, founder and chief executive officer of KEWE Energy Drink LLC.
The redesigned line will be available at drinkkewe.com.
About KEWE Energy Drink LLC
KEWE Energy Drink LLC is a beverage company based in Miami, Florida, founded in 2025 by Frantz J. Brignol. KEWE produces a zero sugar performance energy drink in five flavors formulated with green tea caffeine for energy and Cognizin Citicoline for focus and attention. The brand name stands for Kinetic Energy With Excellence. KEWE is sold at drinkkewe.com and serves a community it calls Precision Performers.
The redesigned cans will use a color coded system across the five flavors, Arctic Blue Razz, Cherry Vanilla, Sour Watermelon, Miami Tropical Pulse, and Lemon Lime, each carrying the brand’s KW monogram. The four flavors beyond Sour Watermelon are available for preorder now and will ship in following production runs.
Each 12 fl oz can is formulated with 200 mg of green tea caffeine for energy and 250 mg of Cognizin Citicoline for focus and attention, along with 1 g of L-Carnitine. The line contains zero sugar and 5 calories per can and is naturally flavored.
KEWE Energy Drink LLC was founded in 2025 and registered the KEWE ENERGY DRINK® trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in June 2026.
“The redesigned cans give each flavor its own identity while keeping the line unmistakably KEWE,” said Frantz J. Brignol, founder and chief executive officer of KEWE Energy Drink LLC.
The redesigned line will be available at drinkkewe.com.
About KEWE Energy Drink LLC
KEWE Energy Drink LLC is a beverage company based in Miami, Florida, founded in 2025 by Frantz J. Brignol. KEWE produces a zero sugar performance energy drink in five flavors formulated with green tea caffeine for energy and Cognizin Citicoline for focus and attention. The brand name stands for Kinetic Energy With Excellence. KEWE is sold at drinkkewe.com and serves a community it calls Precision Performers.
Contact
KEWE Energy Drink LLCContact
Frantz J. Brignol
5614850529
https://www.drinkkewe.com/
Frantz J. Brignol
5614850529
https://www.drinkkewe.com/
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