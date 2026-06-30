Recent Release, "Eyes on the Prize," from Covenant Books Author Chris Spencer, Explores Whether Love Might be the True Championship Worth Pursuing
Spanish Fork, UT, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Spencer has completed a new book, "Eyes on the Prize," a contemporary romance set in rural Montana where Reid Turner, a dedicated small-town football coach, navigates the pressures of leading his team toward a state championship while discovering unexpected connection. His life follows a clear philosophy: keep your eyes on the prize, and everything else will fall into place. When Paige Ingersoll arrives in town—a thoughtful school librarian fleeing her past and seeking refuge in a fresh start—their quiet friendship begins to blossom into something neither anticipated.
Spencer draws from his passion for storytelling, honed during years as a French teacher, to craft this tale of two people shaped by their circumstances. Originally from Canada and now an American citizen, Spencer brings authenticity to his characters' journeys, exploring how individuals navigate doubt, vulnerability, and the courage required to risk their hearts. His deep appreciation for romance novels informs every page, creating narratives where emotional depth resonates throughout.
"Eyes on the Prize" examines transformative themes of redemption, second chances, and the discovery that life's greatest victories sometimes arrive from unexpected directions. As Reid's focus becomes increasingly divided between his championship ambitions and his growing feelings for Paige, both characters must confront their fears and old wounds. Readers will discover how these two souls, each carrying their own hesitations about taking emotional risks, ultimately learn that happiness demands the willingness to embrace uncertainty and trust in possibilities they never imagined.
"I wanted to explore how our greatest goals sometimes blind us to what truly matters," said author Chris Spencer. "Through Reid and Paige's journey, I hope readers find themselves asking what prize is really worth pursuing."
Published by Covenant Books, Chris Spencer's captivating work offers romance readers an emotionally intelligent story about second chances and authentic connection. This novel reminds us that sometimes the victory we need most is the one waiting right beside us.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Eyes on the Prize" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Spencer draws from his passion for storytelling, honed during years as a French teacher, to craft this tale of two people shaped by their circumstances. Originally from Canada and now an American citizen, Spencer brings authenticity to his characters' journeys, exploring how individuals navigate doubt, vulnerability, and the courage required to risk their hearts. His deep appreciation for romance novels informs every page, creating narratives where emotional depth resonates throughout.
"Eyes on the Prize" examines transformative themes of redemption, second chances, and the discovery that life's greatest victories sometimes arrive from unexpected directions. As Reid's focus becomes increasingly divided between his championship ambitions and his growing feelings for Paige, both characters must confront their fears and old wounds. Readers will discover how these two souls, each carrying their own hesitations about taking emotional risks, ultimately learn that happiness demands the willingness to embrace uncertainty and trust in possibilities they never imagined.
"I wanted to explore how our greatest goals sometimes blind us to what truly matters," said author Chris Spencer. "Through Reid and Paige's journey, I hope readers find themselves asking what prize is really worth pursuing."
Published by Covenant Books, Chris Spencer's captivating work offers romance readers an emotionally intelligent story about second chances and authentic connection. This novel reminds us that sometimes the victory we need most is the one waiting right beside us.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Eyes on the Prize" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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