Recent Release, "Joe y Gloria," from Covenant Books Author Joseph A. Oyanadel Presents an Unforgettable Immigrant Love Story Transforming Views on Destiny
Winsted, CT, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph A. Oyanadel has completed a new book, "Joe y Gloria: La historia de amor de un inmigrante," a profoundly candid account of extraordinary circumstances that fundamentally altered the trajectory of his life. Through introspective reflection, Oyanadel examines the chapters of his past, the reality of his present, and the possibilities ahead—a journey that reveals truths he had long overlooked and doors he feared to open.
A distinguished engineer educated at Chile's prestigious Carlos Casanueva school and holder of a mechanical engineering degree, Oyanadel immigrated to the United States in 1962 and spent decades as a senior product design engineer for a surgical instruments manufacturer in Connecticut. His professional discipline and analytical background lend authenticity and depth to this intimate narrative, his maiden literary venture. With careful precision, he recounts the pivotal questions that haunted him and the answers that ultimately reshaped his worldview.
In "Joe y Gloria," readers will encounter a narrative brimming with spiritual significance; one that weaves together romance, redemption, and unshakeable optimism. Oyanadel explores themes of love's transformative power, the courage required to confront one's past, and the boundless joy that emerges when hope becomes tangible. This stirring memoir invites readers to question their own assumptions about fate, connection, and purpose.
"After decades of living in the shadows of my own story," said Oyanadel, "I discovered that the greatest love story was the one I had been living all along. I wrote this book to share how faith and unexpected grace can illuminate the path we thought we were lost on."
Published by Covenant Books, Joseph A. Oyanadel's enlightening work offers readers a reflective meditation on immigrant experience, familial bonds, and spiritual awakening. This testament to resilience reminds us that our most difficult chapters often become our most treasured gifts.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-searching work can purchase "Joe y Gloria" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A distinguished engineer educated at Chile's prestigious Carlos Casanueva school and holder of a mechanical engineering degree, Oyanadel immigrated to the United States in 1962 and spent decades as a senior product design engineer for a surgical instruments manufacturer in Connecticut. His professional discipline and analytical background lend authenticity and depth to this intimate narrative, his maiden literary venture. With careful precision, he recounts the pivotal questions that haunted him and the answers that ultimately reshaped his worldview.
In "Joe y Gloria," readers will encounter a narrative brimming with spiritual significance; one that weaves together romance, redemption, and unshakeable optimism. Oyanadel explores themes of love's transformative power, the courage required to confront one's past, and the boundless joy that emerges when hope becomes tangible. This stirring memoir invites readers to question their own assumptions about fate, connection, and purpose.
"After decades of living in the shadows of my own story," said Oyanadel, "I discovered that the greatest love story was the one I had been living all along. I wrote this book to share how faith and unexpected grace can illuminate the path we thought we were lost on."
Published by Covenant Books, Joseph A. Oyanadel's enlightening work offers readers a reflective meditation on immigrant experience, familial bonds, and spiritual awakening. This testament to resilience reminds us that our most difficult chapters often become our most treasured gifts.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-searching work can purchase "Joe y Gloria" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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