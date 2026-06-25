Celebrating a Lifetime of Achievement and Lasting Contributions: Dr. Jared Videll
Clarity Marketing Group recognizes Dr. Jared Videll for his outstanding dedication, leadership and excellence throughout his distinguished career as a medical professional.
Haverford, PA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jared Videll is a distinguished cardiologist having been affiliated with various hospitals in the Eastern United States. Additionally, he served to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the Medical Corp of the U.S. Army Reserve for 13 years and was assigned to active duty as the Deputy Commander (DCCS) of the 48th Combat Support Hospital (CSH) in Kuwait. He served numerous other deployments and has earned several ribbons and medals including the Army Achievement Medal (AMA), the Reserve Component Medal (RCM), and the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM).
Dr. Videll earned a B.Ed. from the University of Miami followed by finishing his doctorate from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1976. He then began serving his Internal Medicine Residency with the Atlantic City Medical Center in New Jersey, ultimately becoming chief resident. From 1979 to1981, Dr. Videll was a dual Fellow at Albert Einstein Medical in Philadelphia and a Cardiovascular Disease Fellow at Deborah Heart and Lung Center (DHLC.) He then became a Research Fellow in Nuclear Cardiology at DHLC in Browns Mills, New Jersey.
After excelling in that position, Dr. Jared Videll went on to become the director of employee health services in 1982. Then, in 1984, he accepted a position with the Pritikin Longevity Center in Pennsylvania, and in 1987, he became the director of the clinical laboratory in Physician Care Professional Corporation in Towanda, Pennsylvania. He advanced through the nearby Towanda Memorial Hospital to become director of the cardiac stress laboratory, and in 1992, he went on to North Philadelphia Health Systems. In 1997, he became medical director and chairman of clinical medicine for the associated Girard Medical Center.
In addition to his many medical contributions, Dr. Jared Videll has served as a medical director of the American Cancer Society and a state peer reviewer for Keystone Peer Review Organization (KEPRO). Not only is he a fellow of the American Society of Angiology but he is also a member of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Alumni Association, the Society of Endovascular Surgery, The International Society of Angiology and Endovascular Surgery, the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, and the American College of Chest Physicians.
Over the years, Dr. Videll has been prestigiously selected for inclusion in numerous volumes of Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in the World, and several others. Born to Harry and Rose Videll in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he is the husband of Sherry Lynn Horowitz, Esq. and the father of Haviv Elana, Mikhael Alon, and Samara Pilar. In his spare time, Dr. Videll enjoys travelling and fishing.
Dr. Videll earned a B.Ed. from the University of Miami followed by finishing his doctorate from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1976. He then began serving his Internal Medicine Residency with the Atlantic City Medical Center in New Jersey, ultimately becoming chief resident. From 1979 to1981, Dr. Videll was a dual Fellow at Albert Einstein Medical in Philadelphia and a Cardiovascular Disease Fellow at Deborah Heart and Lung Center (DHLC.) He then became a Research Fellow in Nuclear Cardiology at DHLC in Browns Mills, New Jersey.
After excelling in that position, Dr. Jared Videll went on to become the director of employee health services in 1982. Then, in 1984, he accepted a position with the Pritikin Longevity Center in Pennsylvania, and in 1987, he became the director of the clinical laboratory in Physician Care Professional Corporation in Towanda, Pennsylvania. He advanced through the nearby Towanda Memorial Hospital to become director of the cardiac stress laboratory, and in 1992, he went on to North Philadelphia Health Systems. In 1997, he became medical director and chairman of clinical medicine for the associated Girard Medical Center.
In addition to his many medical contributions, Dr. Jared Videll has served as a medical director of the American Cancer Society and a state peer reviewer for Keystone Peer Review Organization (KEPRO). Not only is he a fellow of the American Society of Angiology but he is also a member of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Alumni Association, the Society of Endovascular Surgery, The International Society of Angiology and Endovascular Surgery, the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, and the American College of Chest Physicians.
Over the years, Dr. Videll has been prestigiously selected for inclusion in numerous volumes of Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in the World, and several others. Born to Harry and Rose Videll in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he is the husband of Sherry Lynn Horowitz, Esq. and the father of Haviv Elana, Mikhael Alon, and Samara Pilar. In his spare time, Dr. Videll enjoys travelling and fishing.
Contact
Clarity Marketing GroupContact
Dr. Jared Videll
609-233-9120
claritymarketinggroup.net
heartdoc45@msn.com
Dr. Jared Videll
609-233-9120
claritymarketinggroup.net
heartdoc45@msn.com
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