Joyfull Bakery's Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps Head to Costco Across Multiple U.S. Regions
Joyfull Bakery®, the California-based maker of artisanal baked Parmesan snacks, is thrilled to announce a major retail milestone: a multi-region expansion into Costco warehouses across the United States in the second half of 2026. The featured product, the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, will be offered in a value-size 11.25 oz bag - nearly 13 servings - designed to deliver big on flavor and outstanding value for Costco members.
San Francisco, CA, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joyfull Bakery®, the California-based maker of artisanal baked Parmesan snacks, is thrilled to announce a major retail milestone: a multi-region expansion into Costco warehouses across the United States in the second half of 2026. The featured product, the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, will be offered in a value-size 11.25 oz bag—nearly 13 servings—designed to deliver big on flavor and outstanding value for Costco members.
The Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps are no stranger to the spotlight. Crafted with 100% baked aged Parmesan and a blend of five wholesome seeds — sunflower, pumpkin, sesame, millet, and flax — the product was named a sofi™ Award Gold Finalist by the Specialty Food Association at Winter Fancy Faire 2026 in San Diego, where it stood out among more than 1,200 entries judged by specialty food buyers in a blind tasting. That recognition underscores the product’s broad appeal and best-in-class quality, making it an ideal fit for Costco’s discerning members.
Joyfull Bakery’s Parmesan Thin Crisps have already been showcased in the Bay Area and Los Angeles regions of Costco this year. As part of the expansion, Joyfull Bakery is currently active in Costco’s Southeast region, which covers Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico. This expansion will continue in the coming months into the San Diego, Texas, and Northeast regions.
“Getting into Costco is a defining moment for our brand,” said Michael Draper, VP of Sales of Joyfull Bakery. “Costco members are some of the most quality-conscious shoppers out there, and our Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps were made for exactly this audience. The sofi Gold Finalist recognition gave us incredible validation from buyers and consumers alike, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this product to members across the country in a size that truly delivers on value.”
The 11.25 oz value-size bag is thoughtfully designed for Costco members who want a premium snack that works just as well straight from the bag as it does on a charcuterie board, topping a soup, or paired with a favorite dip. Each crisp is oven-baked in small batches, delivering a naturally rich, nutty flavor and the satisfying crunch that Joyfull Bakery is known for.
“This expansion is the result of years of hard work and a product that truly resonates with consumers,” said Mary Beth D’Agosta, Director of Sales. “We’ve seen exceptional velocity in the Bay Area and LA regions, and we know there is demand for a better-for-you, artisanal snack at Costco’s value scale. Launching in multiple regions is something we are incredibly proud of, and we believe the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps will become a Costco member favorite.”
This Costco expansion follows a landmark year for Joyfull Bakery. The brand’s momentum reflects a broader consumer shift toward simple, real-ingredient snacking - a space where Joyfull Bakery has excelled for over 10 years.
For more information on Joyfull Bakery and the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, visit joyfullbakery.com or follow @joyfullbakery on Instagram and @thejoyfullbakery on Facebook.
About Joyfull Bakery
Joyfull Bakery, a Raison D’etre Bakery brand, has been bringing joy to everyday snacking for over 30 years. Family-founded and rooted in artisan baking, the company crafts delicious snacks using simple, all-natural ingredients—always made with 100% aged Parmesan and oven-baked to crispy perfection. Its savory Parmesan Crisps, Flats, Crackers, and Thin Crisps are perfect for on-the-go snacking, topping soups and salads, or elevating any charcuterie board. With Joyfull Bakery, it’s easy to bring joy to the plate—every day.
The Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps are no stranger to the spotlight. Crafted with 100% baked aged Parmesan and a blend of five wholesome seeds — sunflower, pumpkin, sesame, millet, and flax — the product was named a sofi™ Award Gold Finalist by the Specialty Food Association at Winter Fancy Faire 2026 in San Diego, where it stood out among more than 1,200 entries judged by specialty food buyers in a blind tasting. That recognition underscores the product’s broad appeal and best-in-class quality, making it an ideal fit for Costco’s discerning members.
Joyfull Bakery’s Parmesan Thin Crisps have already been showcased in the Bay Area and Los Angeles regions of Costco this year. As part of the expansion, Joyfull Bakery is currently active in Costco’s Southeast region, which covers Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico. This expansion will continue in the coming months into the San Diego, Texas, and Northeast regions.
“Getting into Costco is a defining moment for our brand,” said Michael Draper, VP of Sales of Joyfull Bakery. “Costco members are some of the most quality-conscious shoppers out there, and our Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps were made for exactly this audience. The sofi Gold Finalist recognition gave us incredible validation from buyers and consumers alike, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this product to members across the country in a size that truly delivers on value.”
The 11.25 oz value-size bag is thoughtfully designed for Costco members who want a premium snack that works just as well straight from the bag as it does on a charcuterie board, topping a soup, or paired with a favorite dip. Each crisp is oven-baked in small batches, delivering a naturally rich, nutty flavor and the satisfying crunch that Joyfull Bakery is known for.
“This expansion is the result of years of hard work and a product that truly resonates with consumers,” said Mary Beth D’Agosta, Director of Sales. “We’ve seen exceptional velocity in the Bay Area and LA regions, and we know there is demand for a better-for-you, artisanal snack at Costco’s value scale. Launching in multiple regions is something we are incredibly proud of, and we believe the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps will become a Costco member favorite.”
This Costco expansion follows a landmark year for Joyfull Bakery. The brand’s momentum reflects a broader consumer shift toward simple, real-ingredient snacking - a space where Joyfull Bakery has excelled for over 10 years.
For more information on Joyfull Bakery and the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, visit joyfullbakery.com or follow @joyfullbakery on Instagram and @thejoyfullbakery on Facebook.
About Joyfull Bakery
Joyfull Bakery, a Raison D’etre Bakery brand, has been bringing joy to everyday snacking for over 30 years. Family-founded and rooted in artisan baking, the company crafts delicious snacks using simple, all-natural ingredients—always made with 100% aged Parmesan and oven-baked to crispy perfection. Its savory Parmesan Crisps, Flats, Crackers, and Thin Crisps are perfect for on-the-go snacking, topping soups and salads, or elevating any charcuterie board. With Joyfull Bakery, it’s easy to bring joy to the plate—every day.
Contact
Joyfull BakeryContact
Jennifer Calderazzo
970-819-5241
joyfullbakery.com
Jennifer Calderazzo
970-819-5241
joyfullbakery.com
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