Launch of Loanflo AI, a Native AI Mortgage Technology Company
Mortgage industry veteran Omar Abassi announces the official launch of LoanFlo.ai, an innovative AI-driven CRM platform designed to automate document analysis, lead qualification, and borrower outreach.
Newport Beach, CA, August 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LoanFlo, Inc., a pioneer in intelligent lending infrastructure, has officially announced its corporate incorporation in Delaware along with the roll-out of its newly updated platform, LoanFlo.ai. Founded by seasoned mortgage professional Omar Abassi, the company aims to eliminate the administrative burdens that have plagued mortgage professionals for decades.
LoanFlo.ai introduces a highly intelligent CRM and Voice Agent platform explicitly tailored for the mortgage industry. Drawing on Abassi's nearly 20 years of hands-on mortgage origination experience, the platform tackles operational bottlenecks by automating document processing, verifying lead eligibility instantly, and deploying autonomous systems to handle follow-up communication.
"Traditional CRMs are passive data repositories that require endless manual management," said Omar Abassi, Founder of LoanFlo. "We built LoanFlo.ai to act as an active assistant. Our AI reads the documents, qualifies the leads, and handles the manual chase so originators can focus entirely on closing deals."
Following its formal Delaware incorporation, LoanFlo is positioned to scale its operations globally, offering lenders an enterprise-grade AI solution that drastically reduces loan processing cycles and boosts overall team efficiency.
For more information regarding LoanFlo or to explore the platform features, please visit loanflo.ai
About LoanFlo, Inc.
LoanFlo, Inc. is a financial technology company specializing in AI-driven CRM applications and voice solutions for the lending and mortgage industries. Headquartered dynamically with Delaware incorporation, LoanFlo bridges modern artificial intelligence with real-world origination strategies.
Media Contact:
Visit Website
LoanFlo.ai introduces a highly intelligent CRM and Voice Agent platform explicitly tailored for the mortgage industry. Drawing on Abassi's nearly 20 years of hands-on mortgage origination experience, the platform tackles operational bottlenecks by automating document processing, verifying lead eligibility instantly, and deploying autonomous systems to handle follow-up communication.
"Traditional CRMs are passive data repositories that require endless manual management," said Omar Abassi, Founder of LoanFlo. "We built LoanFlo.ai to act as an active assistant. Our AI reads the documents, qualifies the leads, and handles the manual chase so originators can focus entirely on closing deals."
Following its formal Delaware incorporation, LoanFlo is positioned to scale its operations globally, offering lenders an enterprise-grade AI solution that drastically reduces loan processing cycles and boosts overall team efficiency.
For more information regarding LoanFlo or to explore the platform features, please visit loanflo.ai
About LoanFlo, Inc.
LoanFlo, Inc. is a financial technology company specializing in AI-driven CRM applications and voice solutions for the lending and mortgage industries. Headquartered dynamically with Delaware incorporation, LoanFlo bridges modern artificial intelligence with real-world origination strategies.
Media Contact:
Visit Website
Contact
LoanFlo AIContact
Omar Abassi
619-333-2233
loanflo.ai
Omar Abassi
619-333-2233
loanflo.ai
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