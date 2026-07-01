Recent Release, "The Peace Plan," from Page Publishing Author Jennifer Chicoine, Offers Families an Interactive Pathway to Resolve Conflicts Compassionately
Mokena, IL, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Chicoine has completed her new book, "The Peace Plan: Helping Families Heal, One Conversation at a Time," a thoughtfully crafted resource designed to help children and families navigate the inevitable disagreements that arise in everyday life. Rather than viewing conflict as something to avoid or fear, this book reframes it as an opportunity for growth and connection. Through engaging activities and relatable scenarios, families discover practical strategies for addressing disputes in ways that strengthen relationships rather than damage them.
As a licensed therapist and founder of Peaceful Healing Counseling Services in the south suburbs of Chicago, Jennifer brings professional expertise combined with genuine compassion to her work. Known in her community as JenTheCounselor, she has spent her career helping children and families find healing and inner peace. Her background in mental health, paired with her passion for empowering both parents and young ones, shines throughout these pages. Jennifer understands childhood emotions and family dynamics with the insight that only comes from years of counseling experience and deep commitment to her clients' wellbeing.
"The Peace Plan" tackles one of the most essential yet challenging aspects of family life: teaching everyone how to handle disagreements effectively and responsibly. Readers will discover concrete tools for building emotional intelligence, fostering open dialogue, and creating lasting bonds between caregivers and children. The interactive nature of the book transforms what could be dry instruction into enjoyable moments of connection, making conflict resolution feel accessible and even fun.
"My goal has always been to give families practical tools they can use right away," said Chicoine. "When children learn to resolve conflicts with respect and understanding, they carry those skills into every relationship they'll ever have. This book is my way of making mental health resources available and relatable for everyone."
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Chicoine's engaging work equips families with the knowledge and confidence to transform disagreements into opportunities for deeper understanding. With this guide in hand, households everywhere can experience more peaceful interactions and genuine healing.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Peace Plan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a licensed therapist and founder of Peaceful Healing Counseling Services in the south suburbs of Chicago, Jennifer brings professional expertise combined with genuine compassion to her work. Known in her community as JenTheCounselor, she has spent her career helping children and families find healing and inner peace. Her background in mental health, paired with her passion for empowering both parents and young ones, shines throughout these pages. Jennifer understands childhood emotions and family dynamics with the insight that only comes from years of counseling experience and deep commitment to her clients' wellbeing.
"The Peace Plan" tackles one of the most essential yet challenging aspects of family life: teaching everyone how to handle disagreements effectively and responsibly. Readers will discover concrete tools for building emotional intelligence, fostering open dialogue, and creating lasting bonds between caregivers and children. The interactive nature of the book transforms what could be dry instruction into enjoyable moments of connection, making conflict resolution feel accessible and even fun.
"My goal has always been to give families practical tools they can use right away," said Chicoine. "When children learn to resolve conflicts with respect and understanding, they carry those skills into every relationship they'll ever have. This book is my way of making mental health resources available and relatable for everyone."
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Chicoine's engaging work equips families with the knowledge and confidence to transform disagreements into opportunities for deeper understanding. With this guide in hand, households everywhere can experience more peaceful interactions and genuine healing.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Peace Plan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories