Recent Release, "In the Valley of the Shadow," from Page Publishing Author Barbara Ann Deal Gardenhour, Recounts a Woman's Captivity in a Native American Camp
Smithsburg, MD, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Ann Deal Gardenhour has completed a new book, titled, "In the Valley of the Shadow," a historical novel grounded in the remarkable true story of Fanny Kelly, whose life was forever altered by her capture and imprisonment in the camp of Sitting Bull and Red Cloud. Through meticulous research and imaginative storytelling, Gardenhour brings this forgotten chapter of American history to vivid life, exploring the harrowing circumstances that tested one woman's courage and determination against the backdrop of westward expansion and cultural conflict.
The author's deep appreciation for history and lifelong passion for storytelling converge in this ambitious debut novel. A lifelong resident of Western Maryland, Barbara Ann Deal Gardenhour was born and raised in a farmhouse built in 1847, where she still resides today. Her formal education in communications at Hagerstown Community College, combined with her professional experience in educational and cable television, honed her ability to craft engaging narratives grounded in factual research. Her faith and her decades of family life—raising five sons during a fifty-two-year marriage—have shaped her understanding of human resilience and the bonds that sustain us through unimaginable trials.
"In the Valley of the Shadow" explores themes of captivity, endurance, and redemption, following Fanny Kelly's journey from terror and confinement to liberation and eventual governmental recognition of her suffering. Readers will discover not only the dramatic events of her rescue by the US Army but also the quieter, internal victories of a woman reclaiming her identity and seeking justice for her losses. This poignant narrative challenges conventional historical accounts and honors the untold stories of frontier women whose strength shaped the nation.
"My goal was to honor Fanny Kelly's memory by telling her story with authenticity and compassion," said the author. "Through her eyes, readers will gain insight into a pivotal period in American history and understand the human cost of expansion and conflict."
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Ann Deal Gardenhour's engrossing work transports readers into a turbulent period while honoring the indomitable spirit of those who survived it. This novel stands as both a historical testament and a timeless meditation on human perseverance.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "In the Valley of the Shadow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's deep appreciation for history and lifelong passion for storytelling converge in this ambitious debut novel. A lifelong resident of Western Maryland, Barbara Ann Deal Gardenhour was born and raised in a farmhouse built in 1847, where she still resides today. Her formal education in communications at Hagerstown Community College, combined with her professional experience in educational and cable television, honed her ability to craft engaging narratives grounded in factual research. Her faith and her decades of family life—raising five sons during a fifty-two-year marriage—have shaped her understanding of human resilience and the bonds that sustain us through unimaginable trials.
"In the Valley of the Shadow" explores themes of captivity, endurance, and redemption, following Fanny Kelly's journey from terror and confinement to liberation and eventual governmental recognition of her suffering. Readers will discover not only the dramatic events of her rescue by the US Army but also the quieter, internal victories of a woman reclaiming her identity and seeking justice for her losses. This poignant narrative challenges conventional historical accounts and honors the untold stories of frontier women whose strength shaped the nation.
"My goal was to honor Fanny Kelly's memory by telling her story with authenticity and compassion," said the author. "Through her eyes, readers will gain insight into a pivotal period in American history and understand the human cost of expansion and conflict."
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Ann Deal Gardenhour's engrossing work transports readers into a turbulent period while honoring the indomitable spirit of those who survived it. This novel stands as both a historical testament and a timeless meditation on human perseverance.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "In the Valley of the Shadow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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