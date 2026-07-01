Recent Release, "Song of a Dromedary," from Page Publishing Author Jason Mahoney, Explores the Supernatural Battle Between Faith & Darkness Threatening a Gifted Young Boy
Pasadena, CA, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jason Mahoney has completed his sophomore novel, "Song of a Dromedary," a haunting exploration of one family's descent into paranormal terror. When Vernon Rivers, a musically talented child, begins displaying inexplicable symptoms that baffle medical professionals, his desperate parents turn to the Church as their final option. What unfolds is a chilling account of an exorcism and the cryptic warnings that follow, setting the stage for a father's extraordinary quest to protect his son from forces beyond comprehension.
The author brings his diverse background to bear in crafting this unsettling narrative. Mahoney, who launched his writing career in Lake Village, Arkansas before relocating to Los Angeles, draws on his experiences as an educator and his keen intellect to weave a complex tale of science, spirituality, and the inexplicable. His passion for mathematics and music infuses the story with authenticity and depth, particularly in portraying Vernon's prodigious abilities.
Throughout "Song of a Dromedary," readers encounter an escalating supernatural conflict that challenges everything Kirk Rivers believes about reality itself. As Vernon matures, the benign manifestations of his apparent possession intensify into genuine peril, forcing Kirk to confront bizarre, reality-bending obstacles in his desperate mission. The narrative ultimately unveils a disturbing truth about his son's nature—one that transforms the entire exorcism into something far more complicated than a simple battle between good and evil.
"I wanted to explore what happens when a parent discovers that protecting your child means grappling with forces that defy rational explanation," said Mahoney. "Vernon's story is about love tested by the impossible, and the terrible choices we must make when our children become strangers to us."
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Mahoney's enthralling work delivers readers into a psychological and spiritual abyss. This gripping narrative will resonate with anyone who has ever questioned the boundaries between faith and reason, between protection and control.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Song of a Dromedary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings his diverse background to bear in crafting this unsettling narrative. Mahoney, who launched his writing career in Lake Village, Arkansas before relocating to Los Angeles, draws on his experiences as an educator and his keen intellect to weave a complex tale of science, spirituality, and the inexplicable. His passion for mathematics and music infuses the story with authenticity and depth, particularly in portraying Vernon's prodigious abilities.
Throughout "Song of a Dromedary," readers encounter an escalating supernatural conflict that challenges everything Kirk Rivers believes about reality itself. As Vernon matures, the benign manifestations of his apparent possession intensify into genuine peril, forcing Kirk to confront bizarre, reality-bending obstacles in his desperate mission. The narrative ultimately unveils a disturbing truth about his son's nature—one that transforms the entire exorcism into something far more complicated than a simple battle between good and evil.
"I wanted to explore what happens when a parent discovers that protecting your child means grappling with forces that defy rational explanation," said Mahoney. "Vernon's story is about love tested by the impossible, and the terrible choices we must make when our children become strangers to us."
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Mahoney's enthralling work delivers readers into a psychological and spiritual abyss. This gripping narrative will resonate with anyone who has ever questioned the boundaries between faith and reason, between protection and control.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Song of a Dromedary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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