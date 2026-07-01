Recent Release, "Endangered Animals A to Z," from Page Publishing Author Tracii J, Illuminates the Plight of Hundreds of Creatures Whose Survival Hangs in the Balance
Detroit, MI, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tracii J has completed a new book, "Endangered Animals A to Z," designed to bring visibility to the world's most vulnerable species. From Alex the axolotl to Zach the Zapata rail, this alphabetical journey spans creatures of every conceivable size and habitat. The premise is simple yet profound: endangered animals deserve recognition and understanding, not invisibility. By showcasing these remarkable beings through an accessible A to Z format, the book transforms awareness into action.
As a devoted mother and passionate advocate for wildlife, Tracii J has dedicated herself to teaching her children about the irreplaceable roles each animal plays in our world. She recognizes that every creature possesses unique superpowers essential to ecological balance. This personal commitment to fostering appreciation for all living things drives her mission to help readers—especially young minds—develop a deeper connection with nature and a genuine respect for the animals we risk losing forever.
In "Endangered Animals A to Z," readers will encounter compelling stories and enlightening information about species facing extinction. The stakes are undeniable: without awareness and compassion, countless animals will vanish from our planet. Through these pages, Tracii J invites readers to discover why each creature matters, what threatens their survival, and how understanding can inspire meaningful conservation efforts.
"By highlighting these incredible animals, I hope readers of all ages will recognize their importance and feel motivated to protect them," said the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Tracii J's educational work equips young readers with knowledge about our planet's most vulnerable inhabitants. This book plants seeds of environmental stewardship in the hearts of future conservationists.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Endangered Animals A to Z" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a devoted mother and passionate advocate for wildlife, Tracii J has dedicated herself to teaching her children about the irreplaceable roles each animal plays in our world. She recognizes that every creature possesses unique superpowers essential to ecological balance. This personal commitment to fostering appreciation for all living things drives her mission to help readers—especially young minds—develop a deeper connection with nature and a genuine respect for the animals we risk losing forever.
In "Endangered Animals A to Z," readers will encounter compelling stories and enlightening information about species facing extinction. The stakes are undeniable: without awareness and compassion, countless animals will vanish from our planet. Through these pages, Tracii J invites readers to discover why each creature matters, what threatens their survival, and how understanding can inspire meaningful conservation efforts.
"By highlighting these incredible animals, I hope readers of all ages will recognize their importance and feel motivated to protect them," said the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Tracii J's educational work equips young readers with knowledge about our planet's most vulnerable inhabitants. This book plants seeds of environmental stewardship in the hearts of future conservationists.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Endangered Animals A to Z" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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