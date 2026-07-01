Recent Release, "Speaking Without Words," from Page Publishing Author Jessi Lucio, Offers a Candid Glimpse Into the Reality of Raising a Nonverbal Autistic Child
Dallas, TX, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jessi Lucio has completed a new book, titled, "Speaking Without Words: A mother's experience with nonverbal autism," which chronicles her intimate journey as a parent navigating life with children on the autism spectrum. Rather than presenting clinical guidance or formulaic advice, this work captures authentic moments from everyday life: the unexpected humor, the quiet victories, the overwhelming days, and the profound connections that transcend spoken language. The book speaks directly to parents, caregivers, and loved ones who understand that raising a nonverbal autistic child is far more nuanced than most people realize.
Jessi brings a distinctive perspective shaped by her varied life experiences. A former veterinary technician and professional wrestler, she met her husband in the wrestling ring and has since devoted herself to her family while pursuing a new career as a middle school teacher and coach. Her background in resilience and patience, honed through these diverse roles, infuses every page with authenticity and warmth. Jessi's willingness to be vulnerable about her own fears, exhaustion, and uncertainties creates a bridge of understanding between author and reader.
"Speaking Without Words" explores the realities of sensory sensitivities, public outings, travel, and the significance of routines and comfort objects in a nonverbal child's life. Readers will discover that this book does not promise solutions or claim to have answers. Instead, it validates the experiences of families walking this path, reminding them they are neither broken nor alone. Through honest storytelling, Jessi demonstrates that connection flourishes in unexpected places, and that listening can take forms beyond words. The book reassures caregivers that their struggle is real, their love is enough, and their journey matters.
"I wrote this book because I needed it," said Lucio. "I needed to know that other parents felt overwhelmed, that the humor in chaos was normal, and that loving a child who communicates differently doesn't make you less equipped—it makes you stronger. If my story helps even one family feel less alone, then everything I've shared here is worth it."
Published by Page Publishing, Jessi Lucio's compassionate work provides solace and affirmation to families navigating nonverbal autism. This book transforms isolation into connection, reminding readers that they are part of a larger community of caregivers who understand their unique struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Speaking Without Words" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Jessi brings a distinctive perspective shaped by her varied life experiences. A former veterinary technician and professional wrestler, she met her husband in the wrestling ring and has since devoted herself to her family while pursuing a new career as a middle school teacher and coach. Her background in resilience and patience, honed through these diverse roles, infuses every page with authenticity and warmth. Jessi's willingness to be vulnerable about her own fears, exhaustion, and uncertainties creates a bridge of understanding between author and reader.
"Speaking Without Words" explores the realities of sensory sensitivities, public outings, travel, and the significance of routines and comfort objects in a nonverbal child's life. Readers will discover that this book does not promise solutions or claim to have answers. Instead, it validates the experiences of families walking this path, reminding them they are neither broken nor alone. Through honest storytelling, Jessi demonstrates that connection flourishes in unexpected places, and that listening can take forms beyond words. The book reassures caregivers that their struggle is real, their love is enough, and their journey matters.
"I wrote this book because I needed it," said Lucio. "I needed to know that other parents felt overwhelmed, that the humor in chaos was normal, and that loving a child who communicates differently doesn't make you less equipped—it makes you stronger. If my story helps even one family feel less alone, then everything I've shared here is worth it."
Published by Page Publishing, Jessi Lucio's compassionate work provides solace and affirmation to families navigating nonverbal autism. This book transforms isolation into connection, reminding readers that they are part of a larger community of caregivers who understand their unique struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Speaking Without Words" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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