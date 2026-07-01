Author Dwayne Arthur Jones’s New Book, “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?” Explores Justice, Silence, and Survival in a Corrupt World
Recent release “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?” from Page Publishing author Dwayne Arthur Jones is a gripping thriller that invites readers to explore the town of Lincoln County, a place where justice is blurred, silence equals survival, and no one can be trusted.
Glendale, CA, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dwayne Arthur Jones, a self-proclaimed customer service expert who has earned several degrees, permits, and licenses in various fields, has completed his new book, “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?”: a riveting novel set in the shadowy depths of Lincoln Country, a town plagued by high crime rates, unsolved murders, and a witness protection system that may not protect anyone at all.
“Welcome to Lincoln Country, a town of high crimes and misdemeanors, unsolved murders mysteries, and a witness protection program for people who seek refuge,” writes Jones. “Unfortunately, not every person seeks refuge but escape. Witnesses who escape, however, risk becoming an enemy of the state.
“As you, the citizen, begin reading, you will find yourself looking for answers to questions you should have asked-to whether you should bear witness or plead the Fifth, simply run and be hunted with nowhere to hide, or remain in Lincoln Country to be sex-trafficked. ‘Silence’ can be your most sacred friend until silence turns against you.
“Now, as a bystander, you'll think it safe just choosing to live your life with your eyes closed - unlike law enforcement officers and judges who deliberate without their jurors who subscribe to the ‘blue wall of silence’ with their wide eyes open. I observe you contemplating, why? Do you wonder, if what you didn't see was the social justice you were expected to bear witness to? Perhaps, you already knew, that internal departments and their allegiance to ‘blind justice’ under oath tips the iron scales of law and policy from how we should sustain humanity to furthering the misrepresentation of individual freedom, justice and equality of the ‘people, person and citizen.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Dwayne Arthur Jones’s enthralling tale will leave readers breathless as they are welcomed to Lincoln Country, a town where few can truly escape. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?” is sure to keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Welcome to Lincoln Country, a town of high crimes and misdemeanors, unsolved murders mysteries, and a witness protection program for people who seek refuge,” writes Jones. “Unfortunately, not every person seeks refuge but escape. Witnesses who escape, however, risk becoming an enemy of the state.
“As you, the citizen, begin reading, you will find yourself looking for answers to questions you should have asked-to whether you should bear witness or plead the Fifth, simply run and be hunted with nowhere to hide, or remain in Lincoln Country to be sex-trafficked. ‘Silence’ can be your most sacred friend until silence turns against you.
“Now, as a bystander, you'll think it safe just choosing to live your life with your eyes closed - unlike law enforcement officers and judges who deliberate without their jurors who subscribe to the ‘blue wall of silence’ with their wide eyes open. I observe you contemplating, why? Do you wonder, if what you didn't see was the social justice you were expected to bear witness to? Perhaps, you already knew, that internal departments and their allegiance to ‘blind justice’ under oath tips the iron scales of law and policy from how we should sustain humanity to furthering the misrepresentation of individual freedom, justice and equality of the ‘people, person and citizen.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Dwayne Arthur Jones’s enthralling tale will leave readers breathless as they are welcomed to Lincoln Country, a town where few can truly escape. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?” is sure to keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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