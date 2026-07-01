Author Dwayne Arthur Jones’s New Book, “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?” Explores Justice, Silence, and Survival in a Corrupt World

Recent release “Victim Impact Statement: Who Is the Victim, a Witness or the Killer?” from Page Publishing author Dwayne Arthur Jones is a gripping thriller that invites readers to explore the town of Lincoln County, a place where justice is blurred, silence equals survival, and no one can be trusted.