Recent Release, "Love, Sus," from Page Publishing Author anitalittlewisdom, Explores Love, Loss, and Transformation Through Reflective Prose and Poetry
Chicago, IL, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The cover alone tells you what kind of book this is. It was created by Sushma Patel-Bould, whose textile work Bauhaus earned the Juror's Award of Merit at Quilt National 2003 — the 13th biennial international juried exhibition. She saw the world in colors — vivid, specific, irreplaceable. Her sister anitalittlewisdom feels the world in currents beneath the surface. “Love, Sus” is where those two ways of being human still meet — and where Sushma, who left, remains present.
Inside, readers will find notes written in the territory most of us recognize but rarely name: the loss of a person, a career, an identity, a life that once made sense. This book was written there. It knows the way. It doesn't ask to be read so much as recognized — a quiet companion for anyone navigating the space between loving deeply and letting go.
For anyone who has ever lost someone they can no longer reach, or something they can no longer return to — this book was written for you. "Love, Sus" delves into the interconnected themes of resilience, growth, and the sacred act of staying present through life's most challenging passages. Readers will discover how beauty emerges from recognizing patterns both intricate and profound, and how loss itself becomes a pathway to greater wisdom. The stakes are intimate and universal: learning to hold space for joy while honoring grief, and recognizing that true transformation requires both courage and surrender. As a certified yoga instructor and author, anitalittlewisdom draws from her spiritual practice to create work that invites readers into their own deeper understanding of what it means to love fully while releasing what no longer serves them.
Published by Page Publishing, this introspective work offers solace and wisdom to those seeking meaning in life's transitions. The collection speaks to the universal human experience of loving deeply, losing inevitably, and discovering resilience in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this contemplative work can purchase "Love, Sus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Inside, readers will find notes written in the territory most of us recognize but rarely name: the loss of a person, a career, an identity, a life that once made sense. This book was written there. It knows the way. It doesn't ask to be read so much as recognized — a quiet companion for anyone navigating the space between loving deeply and letting go.
For anyone who has ever lost someone they can no longer reach, or something they can no longer return to — this book was written for you. "Love, Sus" delves into the interconnected themes of resilience, growth, and the sacred act of staying present through life's most challenging passages. Readers will discover how beauty emerges from recognizing patterns both intricate and profound, and how loss itself becomes a pathway to greater wisdom. The stakes are intimate and universal: learning to hold space for joy while honoring grief, and recognizing that true transformation requires both courage and surrender. As a certified yoga instructor and author, anitalittlewisdom draws from her spiritual practice to create work that invites readers into their own deeper understanding of what it means to love fully while releasing what no longer serves them.
Published by Page Publishing, this introspective work offers solace and wisdom to those seeking meaning in life's transitions. The collection speaks to the universal human experience of loving deeply, losing inevitably, and discovering resilience in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this contemplative work can purchase "Love, Sus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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