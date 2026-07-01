Recent Release, "The Experience Is a Miracle," from Page Publishing Author Eden Teshome, Offers a Transformative Collection Celebrating Life's Lessons and Miracles
Vienna, VA, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eden Teshome has completed a new book, "The Experience Is a Miracle": Poems & Stories of Becoming, a luminous collection that invites readers into moments of spiritual awakening and personal transformation. Through carefully crafted verses and contemplative prose, Teshome explores the extraordinary beauty hidden within ordinary existence, guiding seekers toward deeper self-understanding and connection with the divine.
Eden Teshome is a poet whose work serves as a bridge between the seen and unseen, the sacred and the everyday. Rooted in unwavering faith, she is also the author of the acclaimed collection Verses of Me. Her words have touched countless hearts across social media and through her personal website, where followers discover daily inspiration and reflection. Teshome's unique gift lies in her ability to speak directly to the heart, offering readers a pathway toward spiritual enrichment and inner peace.
In "The Experience Is a Miracle," Teshome pours her soul onto the page like whispered prayers, addressing the hearts of seekers and dreamers navigating their own journeys of becoming. Readers will discover how life's impossibilities contain hidden possibilities, how each moment holds sacred potential, and how returning to one's truest self requires both courage and grace. This revelatory work serves as a guide, a meditation, and a mirror—ultimately leading readers home to themselves through the transformative power of authentic expression.
"I wanted to create a sanctuary within these pages," said the author. "A space where readers can pause, reflect, and recognize the miracles unfolding within their own unfolding stories. Every poem, every story is an invitation to awaken to the possibilities that exist even in our deepest struggles."
Published by Page Publishing, Eden Teshome's illuminating work offers solace and inspiration to all who seek deeper meaning in their lives. These pages will resonate with anyone standing at a crossroads, searching for connection, or yearning to understand their own sacred journey.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Experience Is a Miracle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Eden Teshome is a poet whose work serves as a bridge between the seen and unseen, the sacred and the everyday. Rooted in unwavering faith, she is also the author of the acclaimed collection Verses of Me. Her words have touched countless hearts across social media and through her personal website, where followers discover daily inspiration and reflection. Teshome's unique gift lies in her ability to speak directly to the heart, offering readers a pathway toward spiritual enrichment and inner peace.
In "The Experience Is a Miracle," Teshome pours her soul onto the page like whispered prayers, addressing the hearts of seekers and dreamers navigating their own journeys of becoming. Readers will discover how life's impossibilities contain hidden possibilities, how each moment holds sacred potential, and how returning to one's truest self requires both courage and grace. This revelatory work serves as a guide, a meditation, and a mirror—ultimately leading readers home to themselves through the transformative power of authentic expression.
"I wanted to create a sanctuary within these pages," said the author. "A space where readers can pause, reflect, and recognize the miracles unfolding within their own unfolding stories. Every poem, every story is an invitation to awaken to the possibilities that exist even in our deepest struggles."
Published by Page Publishing, Eden Teshome's illuminating work offers solace and inspiration to all who seek deeper meaning in their lives. These pages will resonate with anyone standing at a crossroads, searching for connection, or yearning to understand their own sacred journey.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Experience Is a Miracle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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