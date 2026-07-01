Recent Release, "Dasha the Dalmatian," from Page Publishing Author Razel Abra, Explores How Dogs and People Share Needs for Affection, Play, and Love
Los Angeles, CA, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Razel Abra has completed a new book, "Dasha the Dalmatian," which introduces young readers to the remarkable parallels between canine and human experiences. Through the lens of dalmatian rescue, this narrative reveals how every dog carries its own distinct story, often shaped by challenges that mirror those faced by people in their daily lives. The book addresses themes ranging from anxiety and stress to physical limitations, creating a bridge of understanding between children and the real-world complexities that affect both animals and humans alike.
The author's passion for this subject stems from decades of hands-on experience. For over thirty years, Razel has dedicated herself to dalmatian rescue efforts across the United States and Mexico, working with organizations to provide medical care, rehabilitation, and loving homes for dogs with special needs. Her personal journey began at age twelve with a beloved dalmatian named Pepper, an experience that blossomed into a lifelong commitment to animal welfare and rescue advocacy. Through fostering countless dogs in her own home, she has witnessed transformative second chances and the profound bonds that form between rescued animals and their adoptive families.
"Dasha the Dalmatian" invites readers to discover themes of diversity, tolerance, and selfless compassion that extend far beyond the animal kingdom. The book gently teaches about fostering and adoption, special needs, and the importance of kindness to all living beings. Readers will encounter authentic stories of resilience and redemption, while learning vital lessons about responsibility toward animals and the broader human community. Through these pages, children and adults alike are encouraged to embrace compassion and understand that every creature deserves love and a chance to thrive.
"Through my work with rescued dalmatians, I've witnessed the transformative power of unconditional love and second chances," said Abra. "I wrote this book hoping that both children and their parents would recognize these values not just in animals, but within themselves and their communities."
Published by Page Publishing, Razel Abra's enlightening work cultivates empathy and awareness in young readers about rescue, adoption, and the inherent worth of all beings. This book serves as a catalyst for meaningful conversations between parents and children about kindness, diversity, and making a difference.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Dasha the Dalmatian" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's passion for this subject stems from decades of hands-on experience. For over thirty years, Razel has dedicated herself to dalmatian rescue efforts across the United States and Mexico, working with organizations to provide medical care, rehabilitation, and loving homes for dogs with special needs. Her personal journey began at age twelve with a beloved dalmatian named Pepper, an experience that blossomed into a lifelong commitment to animal welfare and rescue advocacy. Through fostering countless dogs in her own home, she has witnessed transformative second chances and the profound bonds that form between rescued animals and their adoptive families.
"Dasha the Dalmatian" invites readers to discover themes of diversity, tolerance, and selfless compassion that extend far beyond the animal kingdom. The book gently teaches about fostering and adoption, special needs, and the importance of kindness to all living beings. Readers will encounter authentic stories of resilience and redemption, while learning vital lessons about responsibility toward animals and the broader human community. Through these pages, children and adults alike are encouraged to embrace compassion and understand that every creature deserves love and a chance to thrive.
"Through my work with rescued dalmatians, I've witnessed the transformative power of unconditional love and second chances," said Abra. "I wrote this book hoping that both children and their parents would recognize these values not just in animals, but within themselves and their communities."
Published by Page Publishing, Razel Abra's enlightening work cultivates empathy and awareness in young readers about rescue, adoption, and the inherent worth of all beings. This book serves as a catalyst for meaningful conversations between parents and children about kindness, diversity, and making a difference.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Dasha the Dalmatian" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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