Author Jordan Wheeler’s New Book, "The Corrupted Vale," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Two Hunters Who Are Assigned to Track Down a Creature Created by Necromancers
Recent release “The Corrupted Vale” from Page Publishing author Jordan Wheeler follows James and Annette, two hunters skilled at hunting down monsters created by necromancers. But after being assigned to their latest mission, the two discover their new target Rho is more human than monster, leading to unforeseen complications as Rho’s humanity makes him unpredictable.
Johnson City, TX, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Wheeler, a Texas-born fiction writer an avid gamer, has completed his new book, “The Corrupted Vale”: a riveting story of two hunters who must track down a patchwork creature created by necromancers, only to discover this latest target might be more human than monster, complicating their mission.
“James and Annette are seasoned hunters from Tayan, the capital of the necromancy region nestled in the Rygrand Mountains,” writes Wheeler. “Working for the prestigious Academy, they track and eliminate the monstrous creations of necromancers, living a quiet life when not hunting zombies or other abominations. But their world shifts when they’re assigned a new mission: capture a patchwork experiment more human than monster, one who might be more than they have bargained for.
“Rho is a living experiment. He has no memory of his past, only the knowledge that he is a creation of mad necromancers, torn apart and remade in their twisted labs. Struggling with the corruption of magic coursing through his veins and a mysterious voice in his head, Rho’s only desire is escape—freedom from the monsters who have made him a plaything.
“Two stories collide as Rho manages to break free from his captors, fleeing Tayan with nothing but a nagging instinct and the cryptic guidance of the voice inside him. James and Annette are sent to track down the escaped undead. But the line between hunter and hunted blurs as Rho’s humanity—and his power—becomes increasingly unpredictable.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jordan Wheeler’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love of all things fantasy, as well as his upbringing on stories of magic, heroes and villains, thieves, mages, warriors, and scoundrels. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “The Corrupted Vale” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Corrupted Vale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“James and Annette are seasoned hunters from Tayan, the capital of the necromancy region nestled in the Rygrand Mountains,” writes Wheeler. “Working for the prestigious Academy, they track and eliminate the monstrous creations of necromancers, living a quiet life when not hunting zombies or other abominations. But their world shifts when they’re assigned a new mission: capture a patchwork experiment more human than monster, one who might be more than they have bargained for.
“Rho is a living experiment. He has no memory of his past, only the knowledge that he is a creation of mad necromancers, torn apart and remade in their twisted labs. Struggling with the corruption of magic coursing through his veins and a mysterious voice in his head, Rho’s only desire is escape—freedom from the monsters who have made him a plaything.
“Two stories collide as Rho manages to break free from his captors, fleeing Tayan with nothing but a nagging instinct and the cryptic guidance of the voice inside him. James and Annette are sent to track down the escaped undead. But the line between hunter and hunted blurs as Rho’s humanity—and his power—becomes increasingly unpredictable.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jordan Wheeler’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love of all things fantasy, as well as his upbringing on stories of magic, heroes and villains, thieves, mages, warriors, and scoundrels. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “The Corrupted Vale” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Corrupted Vale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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