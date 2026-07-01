Author Jordan Wheeler’s New Book, "The Corrupted Vale," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Two Hunters Who Are Assigned to Track Down a Creature Created by Necromancers

Recent release “The Corrupted Vale” from Page Publishing author Jordan Wheeler follows James and Annette, two hunters skilled at hunting down monsters created by necromancers. But after being assigned to their latest mission, the two discover their new target Rho is more human than monster, leading to unforeseen complications as Rho’s humanity makes him unpredictable.