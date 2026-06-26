Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Conyers, GA, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing safe and secure climate-controlled and non-climate unit options to the local communities of Covington, McDonough and Conyers.
Corner Storage Conyers JV LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013, contact their office at 770-679-9522 or email us at conyers@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
Corner Storage Conyers JV LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013, contact their office at 770-679-9522 or email us at conyers@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
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