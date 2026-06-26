Author Zadok Nwafor’s New Book, "Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown," is a Powerful Story of a Young Boy’s Path to Kingship Despite All Odds
The recent release "Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown," from Page Publishing, by author Zadok Nwafor, follows a young boy who is banished due to his twin birth—a societal abomination. He was oppressed beyond measure, yet he utilized the inhumane treatments he suffered to transition to Kingship, suggesting possible divine intervention.
Indian Orchard, MA, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zadok Nwafor, along with his other academic qualifications, has been in the nursing profession for over twenty five years as a registered nurse, currently working as a psychiatric nurse, has completed his new book, "Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown": a riveting novel that follows a young boy’s journey from outcast to kingship, documenting his confrontations with the oppressive traditions of his people, and how he overcame the inhumane treatments meted at him.
“No one knew his background and genealogy,” writes Nwafor. “He was referred to as the one without a father or mother. He had no name, for his misfortunes overshadowed his identity.
Though blind, in the face of darkness, he provided light for others to see. Initially, he was disdainfully addressed as the blind boy and later as Uncle Blindman. Though born in royalty, he was homeless and lived in penury. Before he knew how to say ‘daddy’ or ‘mommy’, he was implicitly convicted of a violation of societal norms. His twin birth placed him on the wrong side of the village tradition. A few hours after his birth, the village elders (custodians of culture) snatched him from the caring arms of a loving mother and dumped him in the evil forest, which was infested with wild lions, and they assumed him dead. Having survived the ordeals of the evil forest, he was apprehended years later and buried alive in a dry well, yet he remained the last
man standing, but how? This mysterious individual, Uncle Blindman, later transitioned to Kingship. This is he whom the gods could not kill nor make mad. Could there be some kind of benevolent beings behind his survival and achievements? For he later made obsolete the inhumane traditions and the symbols of the gods that nearly cost him his life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zadok Nwafor’s poignant tale will take readers on a journey of divine interventions, the unfathomable role of fate in human predicaments, and possible hidden treasures in every painful and unpleasant experience in life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown” is a moving testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit even in the face of the most difficult of circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave
behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“No one knew his background and genealogy,” writes Nwafor. “He was referred to as the one without a father or mother. He had no name, for his misfortunes overshadowed his identity.
Though blind, in the face of darkness, he provided light for others to see. Initially, he was disdainfully addressed as the blind boy and later as Uncle Blindman. Though born in royalty, he was homeless and lived in penury. Before he knew how to say ‘daddy’ or ‘mommy’, he was implicitly convicted of a violation of societal norms. His twin birth placed him on the wrong side of the village tradition. A few hours after his birth, the village elders (custodians of culture) snatched him from the caring arms of a loving mother and dumped him in the evil forest, which was infested with wild lions, and they assumed him dead. Having survived the ordeals of the evil forest, he was apprehended years later and buried alive in a dry well, yet he remained the last
man standing, but how? This mysterious individual, Uncle Blindman, later transitioned to Kingship. This is he whom the gods could not kill nor make mad. Could there be some kind of benevolent beings behind his survival and achievements? For he later made obsolete the inhumane traditions and the symbols of the gods that nearly cost him his life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zadok Nwafor’s poignant tale will take readers on a journey of divine interventions, the unfathomable role of fate in human predicaments, and possible hidden treasures in every painful and unpleasant experience in life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown” is a moving testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit even in the face of the most difficult of circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave
behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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