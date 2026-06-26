Author Zadok Nwafor’s New Book, "Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown," is a Powerful Story of a Young Boy’s Path to Kingship Despite All Odds

The recent release "Uncle Blindman: A Sightless Path to the Crown," from Page Publishing, by author Zadok Nwafor, follows a young boy who is banished due to his twin birth—a societal abomination. He was oppressed beyond measure, yet he utilized the inhumane treatments he suffered to transition to Kingship, suggesting possible divine intervention.