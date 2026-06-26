West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Two Years in Cloverdale with Free Sandwiches, Prizes and Giveaways, and a Community Thank You Event on Saturday, July 11
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating two successful years in Cloverdale with a community appreciation event on Saturday, July 11. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in line receive a free 4-inch sourdough sandwich. The gratitude continues with an all-day Saturday Buy One, Get One 50% Off sandwich special and a free fountain drinks promo extending through Sunday. Guests can spin a prize wheel for merch and treats or enter raffles for Apple AirPods and free lunch.
Cloverdale, CA, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Sourdough is proud to celebrate two years of serving the Cloverdale community with a special anniversary event on Saturday, July 11, featuring free sandwiches, giveaways, raffles, and more.
Since opening its doors in 2023, West Coast Sourdough has become a gathering place for local families, workers, visitors, and travelers exploring Sonoma County's renowned wine country. To thank the community for two incredible years of support, the restaurant is inviting guests to join the celebration beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The first 50 guests in line will receive a Free 4-inch sourdough sandwich.
Located in the heart of Cloverdale, West Coast Sourdough has built its reputation on authentic San Francisco sourdough bread baked fresh daily, premium ingredients, and a commitment to providing exceptional hospitality to every guest who walks through its doors.
"Cloverdale has welcomed us with open arms over the past two years, and we couldn't be more grateful," said Manny, Cloverdale location franchisee. "This anniversary celebration is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us from day one. We are honored to be part of such a vibrant town and proud to serve locals and visitors alike as they enjoy everything this beautiful region has to offer."
Known as the gateway to Northern Sonoma County wine country, Cloverdale attracts visitors from across California seeking world-class wineries, scenic landscapes, and small-town charm. West Coast Sourdough has been proud to serve as a stop along that journey, offering freshly baked sourdough sandwiches, hearty soups, crisp salads, and handcrafted flatbreads to guests exploring the area.
As part of the anniversary celebration, guests can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off sandwiches during the event. Free fountain drinks with the purchase of any sandwich, soup, salad, or flatbread will be offered beginning that afternoon and continue through Sunday.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in raffles featuring prizes including Apple AirPods and free lunches. A Spin to Win prize wheel will offer additional giveaways, including branded merchandise, free cookies, and a special golden keychain prize awarding free drinks for an entire year.
The event is intended as a celebration of the customers, families, local businesses, winery employees, and visitors who have helped make the past two years a success.
Anniversary Celebration Details
West Coast Sourdough
421 S Cloverdale Blvd, Suite G
Cloverdale, CA 95425
Saturday, July 11
11:00 a.m. Event Start
First 50 Guests Receive a Free 4-Inch Sourdough Sandwich
For more information, visit www.wcsourdough.com.
Media Contact:
Amy Stewart
West Coast Sourdough Marketing
Since opening its doors in 2023, West Coast Sourdough has become a gathering place for local families, workers, visitors, and travelers exploring Sonoma County's renowned wine country. To thank the community for two incredible years of support, the restaurant is inviting guests to join the celebration beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The first 50 guests in line will receive a Free 4-inch sourdough sandwich.
Located in the heart of Cloverdale, West Coast Sourdough has built its reputation on authentic San Francisco sourdough bread baked fresh daily, premium ingredients, and a commitment to providing exceptional hospitality to every guest who walks through its doors.
"Cloverdale has welcomed us with open arms over the past two years, and we couldn't be more grateful," said Manny, Cloverdale location franchisee. "This anniversary celebration is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us from day one. We are honored to be part of such a vibrant town and proud to serve locals and visitors alike as they enjoy everything this beautiful region has to offer."
Known as the gateway to Northern Sonoma County wine country, Cloverdale attracts visitors from across California seeking world-class wineries, scenic landscapes, and small-town charm. West Coast Sourdough has been proud to serve as a stop along that journey, offering freshly baked sourdough sandwiches, hearty soups, crisp salads, and handcrafted flatbreads to guests exploring the area.
As part of the anniversary celebration, guests can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off sandwiches during the event. Free fountain drinks with the purchase of any sandwich, soup, salad, or flatbread will be offered beginning that afternoon and continue through Sunday.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in raffles featuring prizes including Apple AirPods and free lunches. A Spin to Win prize wheel will offer additional giveaways, including branded merchandise, free cookies, and a special golden keychain prize awarding free drinks for an entire year.
The event is intended as a celebration of the customers, families, local businesses, winery employees, and visitors who have helped make the past two years a success.
Anniversary Celebration Details
West Coast Sourdough
421 S Cloverdale Blvd, Suite G
Cloverdale, CA 95425
Saturday, July 11
11:00 a.m. Event Start
First 50 Guests Receive a Free 4-Inch Sourdough Sandwich
For more information, visit www.wcsourdough.com.
Media Contact:
Amy Stewart
West Coast Sourdough Marketing
Contact
West Coast SourdoughContact
Amy Stewart
415-789-3300
wcsourdough.com
Amy Stewart
415-789-3300
wcsourdough.com
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