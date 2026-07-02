West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Webster Grand Opening on July 18
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating the grand opening of its new Webster, TX location on Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Houston, TX, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Authentic San Francisco Sourdough Sandwich Concept Continues Texas Expansion
West Coast Sourdough is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Webster, Texas, bringing its signature San Francisco sourdough bread, premium sandwiches, hearty soups, fresh salads, and handcrafted flatbreads to the Bay Area community.
The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, July 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 528 W Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The event will feature free food, giveaways, raffles, and family-friendly activities designed to introduce guests to the West Coast Sourdough experience.
The first 200 guests in line beginning at 10:00 a.m. will receive a Free 6-inch sourdough sandwich. Immediately following the completion of the 200 Free sandwich giveaway, the celebration continues with a Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal on all sandwiches running for the entire day on Saturday.
The weekend-long celebration extends past Saturday's grand opening hours, featuring a Free Drinks Promotion on Sunday. Guests can enjoy free fountain drinks with the purchase of any sandwich, soup, salad, flatbread, or bread bowl all day Sunday.
Visitors throughout the grand opening will also have the opportunity to participate in store raffles featuring premium prizes, including Apple AirPods and free lunches. A "Spin-to-Win" prize wheel will offer additional giveaways, including custom branded tote bags, pens, stickers, free cookies, and a special keychain that unlocks Free drinks for an entire year.
Founded on the belief that a sandwich is only as good as the bread it is served on, West Coast Sourdough has built its reputation around authentic San Francisco sourdough bread that is baked fresh daily in every restaurant. The brand combines artisan baking traditions with premium ingredients to create a fast-casual dining experience focused on freshness, quality, and hospitality.
"Our mission is to bring the authentic flavor and tradition of San Francisco sourdough to communities across the country," said the West Coast Sourdough Corporate team. "We are excited to become part of the Webster community and look forward to serving guests with freshly baked bread, premium ingredients, and exceptional customer service."
In addition to its signature sandwiches, West Coast Sourdough is known for its comforting soups served in sourdough bread bowls, crisp salads, and premium flatbreads. Every location bakes its bread fresh daily, slices premium meats fresh in-house daily, and utilizes high-quality, locally sourced produce to ensure an exceptional guest experience.
West Coast Sourdough has grown into one of the nation's fastest-growing sourdough sandwich concepts, with more than 50 locations operating across multiple states. The Webster location marks another major milestone in the company's continued expansion.
Community members, local businesses, families, and food enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the grand opening celebration and experience "The Sourdough Standard" firsthand.
Grand Opening Details
West Coast Sourdough
528 W Bay Area Blvd.
Webster, TX
Saturday, July 18
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
For more information, visit www.wcsourdough.com.
Media Contact: Amy Stewart
West Coast Sourdough
Marketing Department
www.wcsourdough.com
West Coast Sourdough is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Webster, Texas, bringing its signature San Francisco sourdough bread, premium sandwiches, hearty soups, fresh salads, and handcrafted flatbreads to the Bay Area community.
The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, July 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 528 W Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The event will feature free food, giveaways, raffles, and family-friendly activities designed to introduce guests to the West Coast Sourdough experience.
The first 200 guests in line beginning at 10:00 a.m. will receive a Free 6-inch sourdough sandwich. Immediately following the completion of the 200 Free sandwich giveaway, the celebration continues with a Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal on all sandwiches running for the entire day on Saturday.
The weekend-long celebration extends past Saturday's grand opening hours, featuring a Free Drinks Promotion on Sunday. Guests can enjoy free fountain drinks with the purchase of any sandwich, soup, salad, flatbread, or bread bowl all day Sunday.
Visitors throughout the grand opening will also have the opportunity to participate in store raffles featuring premium prizes, including Apple AirPods and free lunches. A "Spin-to-Win" prize wheel will offer additional giveaways, including custom branded tote bags, pens, stickers, free cookies, and a special keychain that unlocks Free drinks for an entire year.
Founded on the belief that a sandwich is only as good as the bread it is served on, West Coast Sourdough has built its reputation around authentic San Francisco sourdough bread that is baked fresh daily in every restaurant. The brand combines artisan baking traditions with premium ingredients to create a fast-casual dining experience focused on freshness, quality, and hospitality.
"Our mission is to bring the authentic flavor and tradition of San Francisco sourdough to communities across the country," said the West Coast Sourdough Corporate team. "We are excited to become part of the Webster community and look forward to serving guests with freshly baked bread, premium ingredients, and exceptional customer service."
In addition to its signature sandwiches, West Coast Sourdough is known for its comforting soups served in sourdough bread bowls, crisp salads, and premium flatbreads. Every location bakes its bread fresh daily, slices premium meats fresh in-house daily, and utilizes high-quality, locally sourced produce to ensure an exceptional guest experience.
West Coast Sourdough has grown into one of the nation's fastest-growing sourdough sandwich concepts, with more than 50 locations operating across multiple states. The Webster location marks another major milestone in the company's continued expansion.
Community members, local businesses, families, and food enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the grand opening celebration and experience "The Sourdough Standard" firsthand.
Grand Opening Details
West Coast Sourdough
528 W Bay Area Blvd.
Webster, TX
Saturday, July 18
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
For more information, visit www.wcsourdough.com.
Media Contact: Amy Stewart
West Coast Sourdough
Marketing Department
www.wcsourdough.com
Contact
West Coast SourdoughContact
Amy Stewart
415-789-3300
wcsourdough.com
Amy Stewart
415-789-3300
wcsourdough.com
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