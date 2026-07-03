Jason Heigl Foundation Approves $425,000 to Fund 6,000+ Free Spay/Neuter Surgeries
Latest Namaste Initiative grants push the program’s total since its March 2023 launch to more than 13,000 sterilizations.
Oakley, UT, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Jason Heigl Foundation today approved more than 60 grants totaling $425,000 through its nationwide Namaste Spay and Neuter Initiative, funding 6,000+ free spay/neuter surgeries for owned pets in underserved communities across the United States. Once completed, these grants will push the program’s total since its inception to more than 13,000 sterilizations.
The newly approved grants are intended to fund surgeries for more than 2,500 dogs and nearly 3,500 cats. Events are expected to take place throughout 2026, with a significant concentration of grants supporting high‑need communities in Texas and other southern states where animal overpopulation continues to place extraordinary strain on shelters and rescue organizations.
Participating shelters, rescues, and veterinary partners from Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, and additional states across the country will host large‑scale Namaste Days offering free spay/neuter services to pet owners. The average cost per animal is expected to remain under $70 and includes surgery, pain medication, a rabies vaccination, and a microchip. The Jason Heigl Foundation fully underwrites each procedure, allowing participating pet owners to receive these services at no cost.
In a joint statement, Nancy and Katherine Heigl, Jason Heigl Foundation co-founders, said: “Every litter prevented means fewer animals entering already overwhelmed shelters. Rescue work matters deeply, but prevention is essential if we want lasting change. Spay and neuter is one of the most humane and effective ways to reduce suffering before it begins and to ease the burden on shelters, rescues, and the communities working to save animals every day.”
Contact betty@jasonheigl.foundation for more information.
The newly approved grants are intended to fund surgeries for more than 2,500 dogs and nearly 3,500 cats. Events are expected to take place throughout 2026, with a significant concentration of grants supporting high‑need communities in Texas and other southern states where animal overpopulation continues to place extraordinary strain on shelters and rescue organizations.
Participating shelters, rescues, and veterinary partners from Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, and additional states across the country will host large‑scale Namaste Days offering free spay/neuter services to pet owners. The average cost per animal is expected to remain under $70 and includes surgery, pain medication, a rabies vaccination, and a microchip. The Jason Heigl Foundation fully underwrites each procedure, allowing participating pet owners to receive these services at no cost.
In a joint statement, Nancy and Katherine Heigl, Jason Heigl Foundation co-founders, said: “Every litter prevented means fewer animals entering already overwhelmed shelters. Rescue work matters deeply, but prevention is essential if we want lasting change. Spay and neuter is one of the most humane and effective ways to reduce suffering before it begins and to ease the burden on shelters, rescues, and the communities working to save animals every day.”
Contact betty@jasonheigl.foundation for more information.
Contact
Jason Heigl FoundationContact
Betty Paxton
770-316-1136
jasonheigl.foundation
Betty Paxton
770-316-1136
jasonheigl.foundation
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