Kepon Biotech Launches Integrated Cross-Border Procurement and Risk Control Solutions for High-Purity Organic & Inorganic Chemicals

Global labs and pharma face organic & inorganic chemical procurement risks including unstable purity, customs detention, failed shipping, high MOQs and incomplete SDS docs. Shanghai Kepon Biotech releases a cross-border supply & risk guide with flexible samples, full chemical clearance and custom cold chain logistics for life science and new energy industries.