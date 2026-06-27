April Maroshick Announces Return to the Miss New York USA 2026 Stage
April Maroshick has officially announced her return to the Miss New York USA competition, bringing years of experience in modeling, photography and the pageant industry. Her campaign reflects a commitment to excellence, personal growth and inspiring others to pursue their goals with confidence, resilience and purpose.
New York, NY, June 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- April Maroshick has officially announced her return to the Miss New York USA competition, bringing with her more than a decade of experience across pageantry, modeling, media, entrepreneurship, and advocacy.
Born and raised on Long Island, New York, Maroshick began competing in pageants at 18 years old and has since built a career that extends far beyond the stage. Throughout her career, she has served as an official photographer for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA and has emceed both the Miss New Hampshire USA and Miss Vermont USA pageants, giving her a rare perspective on the industry from the roles of contestant, host, photographer, and creative professional.
A professional model and actress, Maroshick has appeared in national advertising campaigns and television productions and is currently featured as the red-haired face of Conair. She is also the founder of April Maroshick Model Management, where she scouts, develops, photographs, and places models with agencies around the world.
Beyond her professional work, Maroshick is a passionate advocate for mental health and the founder of Healing Through The Lens, a photography initiative that raises funds for DNA testing to help identify unidentified remains, advance violent crime investigations, support cold case resolution, and provide long-awaited answers to families impacted by unsolved cases. Her commitment to service has also included participating in disaster relief mission trips to support communities recovering from natural disasters.
As she prepares for this year’s competition, Maroshick continues balancing her work in modeling, photography, talent development, and advocacy while training extensively for Miss New York USA. Her return to the stage reflects a larger commitment to resilience, purpose, and using public platforms to create meaningful impact.
The Miss New York USA competition will take place this July, where contestants from across New York will compete for the opportunity to represent the state at Miss USA.
Born and raised on Long Island, New York, Maroshick began competing in pageants at 18 years old and has since built a career that extends far beyond the stage. Throughout her career, she has served as an official photographer for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA and has emceed both the Miss New Hampshire USA and Miss Vermont USA pageants, giving her a rare perspective on the industry from the roles of contestant, host, photographer, and creative professional.
A professional model and actress, Maroshick has appeared in national advertising campaigns and television productions and is currently featured as the red-haired face of Conair. She is also the founder of April Maroshick Model Management, where she scouts, develops, photographs, and places models with agencies around the world.
Beyond her professional work, Maroshick is a passionate advocate for mental health and the founder of Healing Through The Lens, a photography initiative that raises funds for DNA testing to help identify unidentified remains, advance violent crime investigations, support cold case resolution, and provide long-awaited answers to families impacted by unsolved cases. Her commitment to service has also included participating in disaster relief mission trips to support communities recovering from natural disasters.
As she prepares for this year’s competition, Maroshick continues balancing her work in modeling, photography, talent development, and advocacy while training extensively for Miss New York USA. Her return to the stage reflects a larger commitment to resilience, purpose, and using public platforms to create meaningful impact.
The Miss New York USA competition will take place this July, where contestants from across New York will compete for the opportunity to represent the state at Miss USA.
Contact
April Maroshick PhotographyContact
April Maroshick
516-668-6074
https://www.aprilmaroshickphotography.com/
April Maroshick
516-668-6074
https://www.aprilmaroshickphotography.com/
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