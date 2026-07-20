Winter Film Fest 2027 Call for Submissions
15th Annual International Film Festival, February 24-28, 2027, in New York City. Underrepresented voices in film to be featured at NYC’s celebration of local and global Indie Films. Filmmakers worldwide invited to submit work.
New York, NY, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Winter Film Festival is open for submissions for its 15th annual edition, to be held February 24-28, 2027 at venues throughout New York City.
Winter Film Festival is New York City. Like the city itself, the organization showcases the eclectic diversity and excitement of the independent arts world. The Festival’s mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide and provide a platform for under-represented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints and approaches – the Festival believes that only by seeing others’ stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room.
The Festival features creative fresh voices from emerging filmmakers worldwide in all genres and lengths – feature length and shorts, narrative fiction, dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, horror, web series and music videos.
Filmmakers are invited to submit their latest work via https://filmfreeway.com/WFA
or https://hiike.com/festivals/winter-film-festival
Filmmakers from around the world will travel to NYC to attend the Festival’s thoughtfully curated film screenings at NYC’s REGAL Union Square Cinemas, fascinating discussion panels, professional development workshops and glittering parties at venues throughout NYC.
Winter Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing the amazing voices in indie film and the 2026 lineup included 103 outstanding films, half made by women and half by people of color. Filmmakers came from 27 countries and 1/4 of the films were made in the New York City area. 20 films were made by students and 34 works from first-time filmmakers.
Outstanding work will be awarded for each category, along with Best Director, Best Student Film and Best NYC Film. Over $50,000 in cash, prizes & distribution opportunities will be awarded. Winter Film Festival is an IMDB-qualifying festival. Visit the Festival “Frequently Asked Questions” at https://winterfilmfest.org/about-us/faq/ for information about how submissions are judged, selected, screened and awarded.
“Emerging filmmakers with low budgets and no connections are so often ignored in favor of the standard big budget generic action films. Diverse, exciting low budget films are created all over the world; it is critical for film festivals to showcase them. Indie film festivals are often the sole means for the community to share personal stories from around the world, and WFF’s location in the center of the action provides our filmmakers with a dazzling chance to begin their careers in the film industry.” – George Isaacs, Winter Film Festival Founder
About Winter Film Festival
Winter Film Festival is an all-volunteer women and minority-run organization as part of Winter Film Awards Inc, a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2011 to celebrate emerging talent in local and international filmmaking.
The 15th Annual Winter Film Festival runs February 24-28 2027 and will include a diverse mixture of animated films, documentaries, comedies, romances, dramas, horror films, music videos and web series of all lengths. Our five-day event is jam-packed with screenings and Q&A sessions at NYC’s REGAL Union Square, six ,Education sessions/workshops and a variety of filmmaker networking events all coming to a glittering close on February 28 with our red-carpet gala Awards Ceremony.
For more information about Winter Film Festival, visit WinterFilmFest.org.
Winter Film Festival is New York City. Like the city itself, the organization showcases the eclectic diversity and excitement of the independent arts world. The Festival’s mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide and provide a platform for under-represented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints and approaches – the Festival believes that only by seeing others’ stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room.
The Festival features creative fresh voices from emerging filmmakers worldwide in all genres and lengths – feature length and shorts, narrative fiction, dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, horror, web series and music videos.
Filmmakers are invited to submit their latest work via https://filmfreeway.com/WFA
or https://hiike.com/festivals/winter-film-festival
Filmmakers from around the world will travel to NYC to attend the Festival’s thoughtfully curated film screenings at NYC’s REGAL Union Square Cinemas, fascinating discussion panels, professional development workshops and glittering parties at venues throughout NYC.
Winter Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing the amazing voices in indie film and the 2026 lineup included 103 outstanding films, half made by women and half by people of color. Filmmakers came from 27 countries and 1/4 of the films were made in the New York City area. 20 films were made by students and 34 works from first-time filmmakers.
Outstanding work will be awarded for each category, along with Best Director, Best Student Film and Best NYC Film. Over $50,000 in cash, prizes & distribution opportunities will be awarded. Winter Film Festival is an IMDB-qualifying festival. Visit the Festival “Frequently Asked Questions” at https://winterfilmfest.org/about-us/faq/ for information about how submissions are judged, selected, screened and awarded.
“Emerging filmmakers with low budgets and no connections are so often ignored in favor of the standard big budget generic action films. Diverse, exciting low budget films are created all over the world; it is critical for film festivals to showcase them. Indie film festivals are often the sole means for the community to share personal stories from around the world, and WFF’s location in the center of the action provides our filmmakers with a dazzling chance to begin their careers in the film industry.” – George Isaacs, Winter Film Festival Founder
About Winter Film Festival
Winter Film Festival is an all-volunteer women and minority-run organization as part of Winter Film Awards Inc, a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2011 to celebrate emerging talent in local and international filmmaking.
The 15th Annual Winter Film Festival runs February 24-28 2027 and will include a diverse mixture of animated films, documentaries, comedies, romances, dramas, horror films, music videos and web series of all lengths. Our five-day event is jam-packed with screenings and Q&A sessions at NYC’s REGAL Union Square, six ,Education sessions/workshops and a variety of filmmaker networking events all coming to a glittering close on February 28 with our red-carpet gala Awards Ceremony.
For more information about Winter Film Festival, visit WinterFilmFest.org.
Contact
Winter Film FestivalContact
Steffanie Finn
415-355-4371
https://winterfilmfest.org
Steffanie Finn
415-355-4371
https://winterfilmfest.org
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